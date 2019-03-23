Primark is selling Dumbo pyjamas - and they’re only £7!

Roll up, roll up! Primark has added a pair of Dumbo pyjamas to its latest Disney collection. Picture: Instagram

The high-street store is adding a cute set of children's pjs to its latest Disney collection

Primark has dropped yet another cute piece of magical movie merchandise – Dumbo pyjamas!

With less than a week to go until Disney's upcoming release of the live action movie, we bet these adorable pink pjs will fly off the shelves.

The children's two-piece sleep set, which features the beloved elephant flying through the skies with Timothy Q Mouse sat on his back, is a total bargain coming in at just £7!

Primark announced the latest arrival on Instagram by posting a snap of the pastel top and bottoms online, captioning the picture: "Roll up, roll up for the magic of Dumbo".

The photo of the frilly pjs received over 23,500 likes, with parents going crazy for the sleepwear set that is available in store for peanuts.

One wrote: “Why can't I have a daughter? Lol my boys won't wear those pjs.”

Another joked: “Tries on kids pyjamas hoping I can fit”.

The popular high-street store released a range of homeware products based on the kooky Tim Burton remake of the Disney classic only last week.

Featuring sparkling snow globes, piggy banks, elephant cushions and even a Dumbo-themed laundry basket, the internet went crazy for the new collection.

The remake of Walt Disney's classic animation hits cinemas on March 29, 2019.