Primark have a new Dumbo homeware range and Disney fans are losing it

14 March 2019, 16:33

Dumbo combined with homeware? Take all our money!
Dumbo combined with homeware? Take all our money! Picture: Primark

TAKE OUR MONEY!

Primark has been making waves in recent years with their incredible Disney collaborations, but their new homeware range could be the sweetest one yet.

The budget high street store is celebrating Disney's upcoming release of Dumbo directed by kooky director Tim Burton with a range of products based on the animated version.

We think these items would make the perfect finishing touches to a nursery....but they're totally acceptable for your adult bedroom too of course.

Big kids LOVE Disney just as much as real kids!

  1. Money Bank - £8

    Look how cute he is!
    Look how cute he is! Picture: Disney

  2. Snow Globe - £8

    This snow globe would look lovely in a nursery
    This snow globe would look lovely in a nursery. Picture: Primark

  3. Cushion - £6

    Cuddle up to Dumbo in bed
    Cuddle up to Dumbo in bed. Picture: Primark

  4. Laundry Basket - £7

    This is the most adorable laundry bin
    This is the most adorable laundry bin. Picture: Primark

