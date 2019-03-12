Dumbo 2019: When is the Disney reboot released in the UK and who’s in the cast of the Tim Burton movie?

Dumbo hits UK cinemas later this month. Picture: Disney

Dumbo live action remake: UK release date, cast and everything you need to know about the Disney film

Disney's latest live action remake - Dumbo - is arriving at UK cinemas later this month.

The 1941 Oscar-winning animated film, which tells the story of a circus elephant who uses his oversized ears to fly, has been reimagined by director Tim Burton.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Dumbo live action remake out in the UK?

Dumbo will hit UK cinemas on March 29 2019.

It will be the first live-action Disney remake released since The Jungle Book land Beauty and The Beast.

Dumbo stars Colin Farrell and was directed by Tim Burton. Picture: Disney

Who is the director of the Dumbo live action remake?

Tim Burton, the talent behind Alice In Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed the film. - so we're expecting great things.

Who is in the Dumbo live action cast?

Colin Farrell stars as Holt Farrier, the circus star who returns from war to find that he's been put in charge of an elephant with oversized ears who is the laughing stock of the show.

Danny DeVito plays circus owner Max Medici, and Beetlejuice's Michael Keaton will pay entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere.

Eva Green will play aerial artist Colette Marchant, and Edward Scossorhands actor Alan Arkin will play Wall Street tycoon J. Griffin Remington.

Dumbo trailer

Watch the trailer in the clip below:

