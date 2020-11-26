River Island have the perfect additions for your winter wardrobe - whether you're staying in, or going out

Promoted by River Island

Heart's presenters Ashley Roberts, Zoe Hardman, Lilah Parsons and Fia Tarrant show off their River Island favourites. Picture: Heart

This might be the first ever December that dressing gowns are getting just as much attention as dressing up... and thankfully, you can look on trend either way.

There's no denying that 2020 has been a rollercoaster year, but it's not stopped Brits from getting glammed up and looking their best - even if it is only from the waist up for a Zoom party!

When it comes to fashion, you usually hear of trends 'filtering on to the high street' from the catwalk, well this year they've gone straight from the catwalks to people's homes.

Staying in really has become the new going out, and whether you're an avid online shopper or a more cautious investment-piece purchaser, keeping up with the latest looks and styles is one thing that hasn't been totally derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With so many great new styles and updated classics, it's never been more fun to dress up to stay home!

Heart presenters Ashley Roberts, Lilah Parsons, Zoe Hardman and Fia Tarrant have turned to River Island for their fashion fix over the past few weeks.

They've been showing off their on-trend work, school run and living room party looks - with some all important luxe loungewear thrown in - on their social channels.

Here they tell Heart.co.uk what they love most about their favourite new wardrobe essential...

Ashley Roberts

You'd think getting to the office at 6:30am to start working on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden would be the perfect excuse to come to work in joggers, but Pussycat Doll Ashley never lets the glam side down.

She loves her grey knit dress as it is "super soft and manages to be comfortable and dressed up”, and loves the shoulder detailing on the polka dot midi dress.

Ashley explained: "The shoulder detail is really cute. A thigh high split can be both playful and sexy.”

One morning she arrived at Heart HQ in this gorgeous mini dress and boots.

"Velvet always feels fun,” said Ashley, "And these boots are ideal for strutting around in, even it's just from the kitchen to the living room."

And you can't expect a Pussycat Doll to not walk on the wild side at least once a week - and Ashley released her roar-some side in this leopard print top.

She told us: "Who doesn't love leopard print? It's perfect for adding some pattern and colour to a more laid back look."

Lilah Parsons

Lilah Parsons is ready for Christmas party season... at home. Picture: Heart

Lilah is Heart's social butterfly, and is usually found at glamorous parties when she's not in the studio or working on her art at home.

But she told us that thanks to River Island, she found a way to bring the going out vibes indoors.

She said: "After spending most of this year in a tracksuit I’ve decided I miss dressing up! Getting into the weekend vibe and dressing up for Friday night because WHY NOT?!

"I love how this dress feels like a full outfit without really trying! It’s so easy to wear - I just teamed it with a red lip and some chunky boots and I felt red carpet ready... in my living room!"

Get Lilah's look

Black polka dot midi dress, £38

Black RR ankle boots, £45

Zoe Hardman

Zoe Hardman got dolled up for the school run in this gorgeous shearling-style jacket. Picture: Heart

Zoe has loved updating her winter wardrobe with a few new pieces.

She said: “In the year that we’ve all had to stay at home, it’s amazing how a new outfit can really perk you up!

"I love how versatile all the pieces from River Island are. You can mix them up with other bits from your wardrobe to make a cosy but chic, winter look.”

Get Zoe's look

Oversized shearling aviator , £85

Pink embellished collar jumper, £48

Black faux leather joggers, £40

Patent leather chunky boots, £45

Fia Tarrant

Fia Tarrant has mastered the art of looking good in a mirror selfie and showing off your shoes! Picture: Heart

Fia is in love with the River Island knitted dress, and says it's so cosy she loves wearing it indoors, too.

She said: "The jumper dress is so comfortable it’s like wearing pyjamas. And every time I’ve worn my new River Island jacket out, people have asked where it’s from!"

Get Fia's look

Grey long sleeved jumper dress, £48

Grey hoodie long line coat, £95

Black patent chunky ankle boot, £42

From the staying in outfit for Friday night zoom calls to making the most of those going out winter walk looks, River Island has all the essential non-essentials you need. Shop their Week of Wonder Black Friday deals now.