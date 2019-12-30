Stylist reveals top mistakes everyone should avoid while shopping in sales

You need to be sale-savvy and Susie's given her best tips to ensure you are. Picture: Instagram

The sales have been coming thick and fast, but there's a few obvious mistakes that everyone makes according to an expert.

Stylist Susie Hasler has explained exactly where we've been going wrong when it comes to sale shopping, and we know as much as the next person how easy it is to overindulge and end up with a load of stuff you actually didn't need.

Here are her top tips to ensure you make the most of the sale season and pick up great items you'll wear over and over again.

Don't size down

Susie says: "Yes, you may have found your dream top/dress/jeans, but if they don’t fit you right now, you must leave them on the shelf.

"So many of us buy clothes with the aim of losing a bit of extra weight so we can fit into them.

"But if it doesn’t fit you now, don’t buy it. You wouldn’t grab a pair of cheap shoes that don’t fit.

"Even if you do end up losing weight before the summer, your dress size - realistically - is not going to change that much."

Try them on in-store

It's 100 per cent worth braving the changing room in the sales, if they're open.

"Yes, it's a faff, but you’ll save money by trying on an outfit before buying it.

"Because sale items are more risky, it’s worth giving them a test drive to check the fit.

"If the queue really is a nightmare, see if you can get away with trying something like a jumper on over your current outfit in the shop - within reason, of course."

Check for damage

Susie warns sale items are "treated terribly", and says there's a few things we should all be looking out for.

She revealed: "In particular, look out for make-up stains on white tops, missing clasps, broken zips, pulls, bobbles etc.

"Some things can be easily fixed at home or by a tailor, if you really love it. Or you may even be able to get extra money knocked off at the till, if the item is damaged."

Too good to be true

Just because something's discounted, it doesn't always mean that you're getting a good deal.

Susie says: "In my experience, there is usually a good reason why something is in the sale in the first place.

"If it looks too good to be true, it usually is." According to Susie, many sales items have been shelved by shoppers because of their poor fit.

Susie adds: "Many larger stores will buy in cheap stock just so they can sell it during the sale period, or they will sell really old stock from previous years.

"You will likely be buying old, tatty items that have for years been sitting in a warehouse."

Wait for January

Boxing Day isn't prime sale time according to Susie, as with fashion it pays to wait.

Susie says: "The best deals actually come a few weeks later.

"If you can be patient and hang on for another two weeks, the stores will get many of these items returned, at which point they are likely to slash the price down even further to 50% or even 70% off, just to clear the stock in time for the new season."

Plan ahead of time

Susie says: "If you’re serious about hitting the sales, have a plan of action in mind.

"What do you need? Boots? Trainers? A new coat? Before you arrive, map out the shops to head to first and don’t get distracted.

"By doing this, you'll avoid buying bits you don't need - or going home empty handed.

Susie added: "If you’re thinking of braving the Zara sale, get there at opening time because it will be heaving after an hour.

"(They also receive a huge number of returns which is why their queues are always so long.)"

Calculate cost-per-wear

Susie reveals: "You may well have fallen in love with a bright pink sequin jumper but, realistically, how much wear will you get from it?

"I always ask my clients to imagine wearing the item in three different ways. For example, could you wear it with jeans, a skirt and trousers?

"Another good tip is to look for clothing that you can easily transition across the seasons."

Shop for summer

We may mid-winter at the moment, but you should be shopping for your spring/summer wardrobe in these sales.

Susie says: "You’ll have them ready for when the warmer weather hits. Alternatively, look at winter coat shopping during the spring/summer mid-season sale.

"You’ll get some great bargains and you’ll have a lovely new coat waiting for you when autumn comes around again."

Don't stress

Susie reveals: "Leave yourself plenty of time to get around, and aim to get there as early as possible.

"Be kind and considerate to the sales assistants who will be dealing with lots more customers as well as rude ones.

"Take water with you as well as snacks so your energy levels don’t dip."