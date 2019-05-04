To croc or not to croc – that is the question

4 May 2019, 15:51 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 16:09

An Etsy seller is selling bridal Crocs - would you wear them on your wedding day?

What to wear on your wedding day is a big decision to make, but have you ever thought about wearing crocs?

They might not be the first thing that spring to mind when pairing a potentially big white wedding gown with the perfect shoes, but an Etsy seller has unveiled white sparkling wedding crocs, which are perfect for those who love the well-known shoe brand.

Crocs, which seem to be a bit like marmite – people tend to either love them or hate them – combine comfort and style, which is ideal when your hitting the dance floor.

The bridal pair, The Starlight Sequin Crystal Iris Crocs, are apparently a hit on Etsy, the craft shop.

Would you wear Crocs on your wedding day? These are the Starlight Sequin Crystal Iris Crocs
Would you wear Crocs on your wedding day? These are the Starlight Sequin Crystal Iris Crocs. Picture: Etsy

Covered in white sequins, they definitely make a statement and priced at £79.34, they're pricer than a standard pair of crocs, but not bad for a pair of wedding shoes.

To view other Crocs styles, click here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Met Gala 2019 is set to be a big event

What is the Met Gala 2019 theme and where is the event held?

Kerry has been dubbed the new Mrs Hinch

Kerry Katona gives Mrs Hinch a run for her money with Instagram cleaning videos
Floral and pastels are classic styles for Spring

Nail trends for SS19: pastels, minimalist designs and florals
Baby pre-nups are a thing of the future as research shows they're becoming more popular

Parents are signing "baby-nup" contracts to divide chores

News

The ASOS shopper was shocked to find the package on a roof

ASOS customer left baffled as package is left on her roof by delivery driver

Trending on Heart

How cute is this outfit?

Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack drops hints that Love Island is just three weeks away

TV & Movies

Katie Price was forced to contact emergency medical services after her surgery "oozed pus"

Katie Price 'worried her ears will fall off' after facelift wounds become infected

Celebrities

Met Gala

Met Gala: The most iconic outfits and dresses of all time ranked

Celebrities

Lucy Fallon announced her departure from the show on Twitter

Who has left Coronation Street in 2019 and why did they quit?

TV & Movies