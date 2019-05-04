To croc or not to croc – that is the question
4 May 2019, 15:51 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 16:09
An Etsy seller is selling bridal Crocs - would you wear them on your wedding day?
What to wear on your wedding day is a big decision to make, but have you ever thought about wearing crocs?
They might not be the first thing that spring to mind when pairing a potentially big white wedding gown with the perfect shoes, but an Etsy seller has unveiled white sparkling wedding crocs, which are perfect for those who love the well-known shoe brand.
Crocs, which seem to be a bit like marmite – people tend to either love them or hate them – combine comfort and style, which is ideal when your hitting the dance floor.
The bridal pair, The Starlight Sequin Crystal Iris Crocs, are apparently a hit on Etsy, the craft shop.
Covered in white sequins, they definitely make a statement and priced at £79.34, they're pricer than a standard pair of crocs, but not bad for a pair of wedding shoes.
