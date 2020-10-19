Gin and Tonic Day 2020: British distilleries and treats for G&T lovers

A classic gin and tonic is a favourite across the world. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Gin truly is the coolest spirit in the UK right now, and it's no surprise! It's a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed with a mixer, in a cocktail... or in another form. If you like gin, you, try these...

Cotswolds Dry Gin

This is the base of Cotswolds Gin's other beautiful gins. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Distilled with a blend of nine carefully considered botanicals the Head Distiller uses over ten times the average amount of botanicals used by most premium gins and because the gin is non-chill filtered, the oils are retained in the gin which causes a pearlescent cloud to appear when ice or tonic is added, creating the unique ‘Cloudy G&T’.



Where to buy: CotswoldsDistillery, RRP £34.95

Harris Gin

Try this smooth Scottish gin poured over ice and served with grapefruit. Picture: Isle of Harris Gin

Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin

Enjoy this with tonic or served with sparkling water as a spritz. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Launched in April 2020, this is a blend of cornflowers, lavender and orange, layered over classic Cotswolds Dry Gin.

It is inspired by the wildflowers growing in the ‘glorious grasslands’ of the Cotswolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has a lingering hint of bitter-sweet marmalade.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, RRP £34.95

Hendricks

No gin brand celebrates British quirkiness quite like Hendricks, the gin best served with a ribbon of cucumber.

Hendrick’s uses 11 fine botanicals distilled in two utterly dissimilar stills at its mythical HQ in Scotland, and is finished with the divine essences of rose and cucumber.

Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is new for 2020, and features a different floral and spicier taste that is perfect for darker nights.

Where to buy: Sainsbury's, £35

Cotswolds No 2 Wildflower Gin

Enjoy a taste of the English countryside. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Another new recipe released just a few months ago, this is a blend of gentian, elderflower, camomile and lemon balm layered over the distillery’s classic London Dry gin. Cotswolds No. 2 Wildflower Gin has a bright floral bitterness and is delicious served as a gin spritz.

Where to buy: Cotswolds Distillery RRP £34.95

Pinkster Gin

There is no added sugar in this glorious gin. Picture: Pinkster

This gin gets its hue by soaking raspberries grown near Pinkster HQ in Cambridgeshire. The raspberry infusion rounds off the juniper edges giving a deliciously dry gin with a hint of fruit and a smooth finish.

Where to buy: 31Dover.com, RRP £35

Gin & Tonic Popcorn

Imagine your favourite drink... in snack form. Picture: Joe & Seph's

British popcorn connoisseurs Joe & Seph's were the first to make Gin & Tonic Popcorn!

Made with 5% real gin and 5% real tonic, it is light, refreshing and has flavours of crisp tonic followed by the citrus and juniper notes of the dry London Gin.

Where to buy: Joe & Sephs, £4