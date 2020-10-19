Gin and Tonic Day 2020: British distilleries and treats for G&T lovers
19 October 2020, 20:43 | Updated: 19 October 2020, 21:10
Gin truly is the coolest spirit in the UK right now, and it's no surprise! It's a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed with a mixer, in a cocktail... or in another form. If you like gin, you, try these...
Cotswolds Dry Gin
Distilled with a blend of nine carefully considered botanicals the Head Distiller uses over ten times the average amount of botanicals used by most premium gins and because the gin is non-chill filtered, the oils are retained in the gin which causes a pearlescent cloud to appear when ice or tonic is added, creating the unique ‘Cloudy G&T’.
Where to buy: CotswoldsDistillery, RRP £34.95
Harris Gin
Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin
Launched in April 2020, this is a blend of cornflowers, lavender and orange, layered over classic Cotswolds Dry Gin.
It is inspired by the wildflowers growing in the ‘glorious grasslands’ of the Cotswolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has a lingering hint of bitter-sweet marmalade.
Where to buy: Master of Malt, RRP £34.95
Hendricks
No gin brand celebrates British quirkiness quite like Hendricks, the gin best served with a ribbon of cucumber.
Hendrick’s uses 11 fine botanicals distilled in two utterly dissimilar stills at its mythical HQ in Scotland, and is finished with the divine essences of rose and cucumber.
Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is new for 2020, and features a different floral and spicier taste that is perfect for darker nights.
Where to buy: Sainsbury's, £35
Cotswolds No 2 Wildflower Gin
Another new recipe released just a few months ago, this is a blend of gentian, elderflower, camomile and lemon balm layered over the distillery’s classic London Dry gin. Cotswolds No. 2 Wildflower Gin has a bright floral bitterness and is delicious served as a gin spritz.
Where to buy: Cotswolds Distillery RRP £34.95
Pinkster Gin
This gin gets its hue by soaking raspberries grown near Pinkster HQ in Cambridgeshire. The raspberry infusion rounds off the juniper edges giving a deliciously dry gin with a hint of fruit and a smooth finish.
Where to buy: 31Dover.com, RRP £35
Gin & Tonic Popcorn
British popcorn connoisseurs Joe & Seph's were the first to make Gin & Tonic Popcorn!
Made with 5% real gin and 5% real tonic, it is light, refreshing and has flavours of crisp tonic followed by the citrus and juniper notes of the dry London Gin.