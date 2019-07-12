You've been cooking bolognese wrong this whole time according to Italian food expert

The classic Italian meal should be served a certain way. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The classic Italian dish should be served a specific way according to an Italian food expert

Us Brits love a bolognese, and we'll always serve it with spaghetti. It is called SPAGHETTI bolognese after all.

But turns out we've been cooking the delicious meal wrong this whole time, according to Italian grandmother, Celia Hopkins.

Spaghetti bolognese isn't traditionally cooked how we make it. Picture: Getty

The 64-year-old nan-of-five has stated that the biggest mistake we always make is serving the dish with the wrong kind of pasta.

Celia is part of the 'Deliver a Nonna' service by Bira Moretti, which a brand new service that offers gorgeous authentic Italian meals in the comfort of your own home.

She explains that the dish we love - a spaghetti bolognese - is entirely British, as it's meant to be served with TAGLIATELLE.

Real Italian chefs will only serve bolognese with the flat pasta as it "holds the sauce better".

Bolognese is traditionally cooked in a very specific way. Picture: Getty

She continues to explain that the practice of using spaghetti is thought to have started in England, where the sauce is often laid on top of the spaghetti rather than mixed in.

There's also a few techniques that are done wrong according to Celia, as she explains cooking the pasta to perfection is essential and the traditional al dente consistency is the best.

READ MORE: This mum accidentally fed some very rude pasta to her children

Using spaghetti is a tradition that's started in the UK. Picture: Getty

The grandmother reveals that she trusts the classic method of throwing pasta at a tiled wall to see if it sticks as an indication that it is ready.

Also, the pasta should be lifted with a ladle into the pan of sauce and mixed together - instead of being drained.