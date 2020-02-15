Have you been making omelettes wrong all along? Masterchef star reveals his top tips

By Beci Wood

They appear to be one of the simplest things to make but do your omelettes always end up a bit of a mess?

Masterchef star Marcus Waring has revealed egg-actly where we've all been going wrong, from using the wrong utensils, being too heavy-handed and cooking on too high a heat.

Sharing his top tips in his new book - Marcus Everyday - the Michelin-starred chef writes: “The perfect omelette requires four key things – fresh eggs, butter, a non-stick pan and a spatula.

“Believe it or not, the non-stick pan and the spatula are as important as the ingredients themselves."

Using a medium heat is the next pointer as too high a temperature could burn your eggs.

“Get your pan on the hob over medium heat – no hotter than that", he writes.

“If the pan’s too hot, you’ll brown the omelette. Put a generous knob of butter into the pan – make sure the base of the pan is covered and the butter is really bubbling, almost to the point where it starts to go brown.

"Season the eggs and pour them into the pan.”

He stresses the eggs should be moved around the pan softly using a spatular to stop the omelette from breaking.

Marcus explains: “If they’re whipped, they’ll almost look split and they’ll never come together as an omelette.“

"You need to just gently manoeuvre the egg around the pan.”

“That’s what we love about omelettes and scrambled eggs is their texture. The moment to flip it over is when the mixture becomes one – but is still a little runny."

“If you don’t fold the egg over in the pan at this stage, it will just cook them from underneath – and you don’t want that – as it takes a while to cook through, and the egg on the bottom of the pan will be overcooked and the omelette will just crack when it comes to folding it over

“Remove from the pan immediately after folding.”

All sounds so easy doesn't it!?

