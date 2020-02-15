Have you been making omelettes wrong all along? Masterchef star reveals his top tips

15 February 2020, 12:40

Omelette with green bean. spinach and tomato in a skillet.
Many of us fail to make omelettes that look this good. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

They appear to be one of the simplest things to make but do your omelettes always end up a bit of a mess?

Masterchef star Marcus Waring has revealed egg-actly where we've all been going wrong, from using the wrong utensils, being too heavy-handed and cooking on too high a heat.

Sharing his top tips in his new book - Marcus Everyday - the Michelin-starred chef writes: “The perfect omelette requires four key things – fresh eggs, butter, a non-stick pan and a spatula.

“Believe it or not, the non-stick pan and the spatula are as important as the ingredients themselves."

Organic eggs for sale at the market. Nowy Klepasz is one of...
Eggs are a popular breakfast choice. Picture: Getty

Using a medium heat is the next pointer as too high a temperature could burn your eggs.

“Get your pan on the hob over medium heat – no hotter than that", he writes.

“If the pan’s too hot, you’ll brown the omelette. Put a generous knob of butter into the pan – make sure the base of the pan is covered and the butter is really bubbling, almost to the point where it starts to go brown.

"Season the eggs and pour them into the pan.”

He stresses the eggs should be moved around the pan softly using a spatular to stop the omelette from breaking.

Marcus explains: “If they’re whipped, they’ll almost look split and they’ll never come together as an omelette.“

"You need to just gently manoeuvre the egg around the pan.”

“That’s what we love about omelettes and scrambled eggs is their texture. The moment to flip it over is when the mixture becomes one – but is still a little runny."

GQ Food & Drink Awards
Marcus Waring has released a new book called Marcus Everyday. Picture: Getty

“If you don’t fold the egg over in the pan at this stage, it will just cook them from underneath – and you don’t want that – as it takes a while to cook through, and the egg on the bottom of the pan will be overcooked and the omelette will just crack when it comes to folding it over

“Remove from the pan immediately after folding.”

All sounds so easy doesn't it!?

For more cooking tips you can find Marcus Everyday cookbook on Amazon from £7.99.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

In need of inspiration for a special drink at home? Look no further!

Valentine's Day 2020: Gorgeous cocktails perfect for a romantic meal at home or girls' night in
Would you try it? (stock images)

A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

The ladies' steak is apparently popular, according to the restaurant owner

Popular restaurant slammed for menu offering 'ladies' steak' which is smaller than the others
We share some of the best bottles to give as a present this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020: Gin, rum, vodka and other spirits perfect for thoughtful gifts
There's a perfect bottle for your Valentine's Day - whatever your plans

Valentine's Day 2020: The best Prosecco, wine and Champagne for a romantic night in

Trending on Heart

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones Love Island

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips says her mum would have hated Callum and wishes she had dumped him sooner

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a fourth child via the same surrogate that carried daughter Coco

Showbiz Hub

Shaughna was dumped from the island after a tense recoupling

Love Island viewers gutted as Shaughna Phillips is sent home after dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

A statement from Heart.co.uk

A comment on our coverage featured on Love Island this week

TV & Movies

Will Vanessa die on Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers: What happens to Vanessa Woodfield and will she die at the hands of Pierce Harris?

TV & Movies

Demi and Shaughna are at risk of being dumped from Love Island

Love Island’s Shaughna and Demi at risk of being dumped tonight as Luke M makes his decision

TV & Movies