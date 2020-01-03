Is pasta vegan? Everything you need to know for Veganuary

Most packaged pasta—including spaghetti, linguine and ravioli—is plant-based. Picture: Getty

If you're switching to a plant-based diet, it's important to check which types of pasta are animal-free.

Whether you've decided to try veganism for January or you're converting to a plant-based diet for good, it's tricky to know exactly what foods are off limits.

Especially when it comes to carbs like spaghetti and macaroni, which can be either totally animal-free or made with non-vegan ingredient – eggs.

So, to help you work out if the yummy dishes you're preparing still work on a restricted eating plan, here's all the info on whether or not pasta is vegan.

Classic ingredients for fresh pasta include flour, eggs, water, and salt. Picture: Getty

Is pasta vegan?

Some pasta is vegan, and some pasta isn't – it all depends on how it's made.

There are two types of pasta, fresh and secca (dried), and both tend to be prepared with different ingredients.

Secca pasta – the dried mass-produced stuff you buy in packs from the supermarket – tends to be formed with just two vegan-friendly components.

Flour and semolina are mixed together to create the hard ribbons, cute bows and tasty shapes that are cooked and eaten on mass.

Dried pasta is often vegan as it is mostly made from flour and semolina. Picture: Getty

However, fresh pasta is traditionally made with flour, eggs, water, and salt, meaning it doesn't get the vegan green light.

It's important to note that some brands and restaurants replace eggs with oil, though, meaning at times fresh pasta is totally plant-based.

Eateries also usually craft and cook food in the same space, so remember to check what surfaces your fresh pasta is coming into contact with, too.

The best way to know for sure? Check the label if you're shopping in store or ask the waiter if you're eating out.

Many supermarkets also have vegan ranges which are clearly marked so finding an egg-free pasta shouldn't be a problem.