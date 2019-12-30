Marks & Spencer launches first ever no-chicken kiev filled with vegan garlic sauce

Marks & Spencer is expanding its Plant Kitchen range, including the No Chicken Kiev. Picture: Marks & Spencer

Plant Kitchen has transformed the tasty classic into a vegan-friendly soya version.

Marks & Spencer is launching the first-ever vegan kiev – and it's packed with a delicious plant-based garlic sauce.

Costing just £3.50, Plant Kitchen's No Chicken Kiev is a vegan take on the supermarket's classic dish but it's made from soya, filled with flavoursome juices and coated in golden breadcrumbs.

Along with the store's meat-free version of their popular classic, M&S is expanding its veg-packed range and will be treating shoppers to even more tasty options come January.

Marks & Spencer's meat-free kiev uses soya instead of chicken. Picture: Marks & Spencer

The retailer's product development team has created a clever No Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich, which switches out fish for soy protein and mixes in vegan mayo.

Those hoping to reduce their chicken intake can look forward to Smokehouse No Chicken, which are plant-based 'chicken' strips marinated in smoky BBQ sauce wrapped up with vegan cheese and crunchy slaw.

This clever No Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich switches out fish for soy protein. Picture: Marks & Spencer

Also hitting shelves are takeaway favourite No Duck Spring Rolls jam-packed with shredded soya protein and hoisin sauce, as well as a fresh and healthy No Smoked Salmon & Potato Salad which uses smoked carrots instead.

Lentil Shepherd's Pie with Root Vegetable Mash, Cottage Pie and No Fish & Chips are among the latest launch of vegan products, too.

The new creations will be available to buy in store from 2nd January 2020 - just in time for "Veganuary".

Also hitting shelves are No Duck Spring Rolls jam-packed with shredded soya protein. Picture: Marks & Spencer

April Preston, Director of Product Development at M&S, says: "Veganism is a trend that we are absolutely loving at M&S.

"As our customers continue to experiment and adopt more flexitarian diets, we too are having fun creating new products to fit within this.

"Following the successful launch of our amazing Plant Kitchen range last year, we’ve turned the heat up and have challenged ourselves to create some of the best vegan-friendly products on the high street, focusing particularly on turning well-loved products into plant-based versions and celebrating vegetables in all their forms!"

Plant Kitchen first launched in January 2019 and proved to be a hot favourite among climate-conscious customers.

Corporate Outreach Manager Zoe West said: "Veganuary is creating a new wave of consumers with strong ethics and a big appetite.

"We’re delighted that Marks and Spencer’s has risen to this challenge - helping people to live more lightly on the earth while still eating food they love."