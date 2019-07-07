Marmite XO being relaunched after demand from fans... but you'll have to act fast

7 July 2019, 00:01

Marmite XO is back for a limited time a decade after it first launched
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Fans of the yeasty spread are in for a treat - the 'extra old' version is coming back for a limited time

If you LOVE Marmite, the chances are that you'll often be craving a stronger hit... and here's your chance.

The makers of the yeasty spread - delicious spread on toast, mixed in to pasta, or dissolved in hot water to make a winter drink - are bringing back their extra potent jar.

The XO formula has been matured for 28 days – four times longer than the classic version, resulting in a more intense, full-bodied taste.

Read more: Marmite-infused chocolate EASTER EGGS exist

Is there a better breakfast than Marmite on toast?
Marmite XO - which stands for 'extra old' - was first launched in 2010, and has had a cult following ever since, with fans demanding it be brought back.

Nearly a decade later, the special gold and black jar makes a very welcome return for a limited time.

With a limited number of cases currently in production, spread-lovers should head to selected Tesco stores from July 8th onwards to grab a 250g jar, priced at £3.99.

