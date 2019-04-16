Martini's new orange liqueur could replace Aperol Spritz as your favourite summer tipple

Fiero means 'proud' in Italian. Picture: Martini

By Emma Gritt

Thoughts of summer BBQs and after work drinks making you thirsty? You'll love this new twist on a classic spirit.

What could be more summery than a drink the colour of an Italian sunset?

If even a 2 degree climb of the mercury gets your mind wandering to longer days and warmer nights, then you'll be very interested to hear that Martini has announced the launch of a new spirit that will be popping up on your Instagram feed come summer.

Martini Fiero - which means 'pride' in Italian' - is a blend of white wines and botanicals including sweet Spanish oranges grown in Murcia, which are hand peeled and dried to protect the peel's natural essential oils.

Brining the traditional bitter aromatics are Italt-grown Artemisia absinthium and Artemisia pontica.

Designed to be drunk with tonic and a simple orang peel garnish, the £12 bottles are already available at ASDA and Ocado, and will be in Sainsbury’s, the Co-op, Morrisons and Amazon from mid-April onwards.