Martini's new orange liqueur could replace Aperol Spritz as your favourite summer tipple

16 April 2019, 11:43 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 12:07

Fiero means 'proud' in Italian
Fiero means 'proud' in Italian. Picture: Martini

By Emma Gritt

Thoughts of summer BBQs and after work drinks making you thirsty? You'll love this new twist on a classic spirit.

What could be more summery than a drink the colour of an Italian sunset?

If even a 2 degree climb of the mercury gets your mind wandering to longer days and warmer nights, then you'll be very interested to hear that Martini has announced the launch of a new spirit that will be popping up on your Instagram feed come summer.

Martini Fiero - which means 'pride' in Italian' - is a blend of white wines and botanicals including sweet Spanish oranges grown in Murcia, which are hand peeled and dried to protect the peel's natural essential oils.

Read more: Incredible flavoured and limited run gins available now

Brining the traditional bitter aromatics are Italt-grown Artemisia absinthium and Artemisia pontica.

Designed to be drunk with tonic and a simple orang peel garnish, the £12 bottles are already available at ASDA and Ocado, and will be in Sainsbury’s, the Co-op, Morrisons and Amazon from mid-April onwards.

