Morrisons launches 'trick or treat' pizza which features hidden ghost chillies 200x hotter than Tabasco

Morrisons have unveiled a Halloween roulette-style pizza where random slices are topped with ghost chillies. Picture: Morrisons

The fiery 'roulette' 10-inch features one of the hottest chillies in the world – are you brave enough to try it?

Morrisons has launched a devilish new trick or treat pizza featuring one of the top 10 spiciest chillies in the world.

The supermarket's fiery Halloween special includes ghost peppers, which measure over one million units on the Scoville heat scale – and they're hidden in different slices.

Customers braving the heat in the roulette-style challenge will switch between heavenly bites of cheese and hellish chomps of chilli, some of which will be 200 hundred times hotter than Tabasco sauce.

The 10-inch pizza is also peppered with with scotch bonnets. Picture: Morrisons

The 10-inch dish comes with an official warning label and also includes Scotch Bonnets, which are lively peppers that measure between 100,000 to 350,000 on the tongue-blasting scale.

To cool off after the taste of pure fire, other slices are slathered with slightly cooler ingredients, but still with a punchy tang.

Extra toppings range from jalapeño pepperoni to spicy chicken and mild cheese, turning the pizza into one dangerous Halloween game that flips between hot and mild.

Ghost chillies are 200 hundred times hotter than Tabasco sauce. Picture: Morrisons

"The aim is to give customers the ultimate trick or treat," reveals Shezad Mahmood, Pizza Buyer at Morrisons.

"The question is will our customers be prepared to roll the dice and face heaven or hell in a slice?"

Want to see who falls victim to a surprise Devil's slice at your upcoming spooky party?

Stock up on super-spicy wheels from Morrisons pizza counters across the country until 10th November 2019.

The treat or treat 10-inch pizza costs £3, or you can snap up two for £5.