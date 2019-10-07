Tesco's 12 Christmas sandwiches are about to drop - and there's a vegan option

Tesco have just unveiled their range of Christmas sandwiches for this year

It may only be October, but Tesco have just unveiled their range of festive sandwiches - and they look like they could be their best ever.

The sandwiches arrive in-store on 28 October, and there will be a whopping 12 to choose from - including a vegan and gluten-free option.

In the collection, there are three Tesco Finest sandwiches, seven Tesco Range, one gluten Free, and one vegan.

See below for the full list of festive sandwiches:

FULL TESCO CHRISTMAS SANDWICH RANGE TESCO FINEST RANGE

Tesco Finest Turkey Feast, £3.00

Tesco Finest Beef & Stilton Sandwich, £3.00

Tesco Finest Smoke Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwich, £3.00

TESCO RANGE

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Pudding, £2.75

Tesco Brie & Cranberry Panini, £2.75

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap, £2.50

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Sub, £2.50

Tesco Turkey Trimmings Wrap, £2.50

Tesco Brie & Cranberry Sandwich, £2.20

Tesco Gammon & Piccalilli, £2.20

TESCO GLUTEN-FREE RANGE

Tesco Gluten-Free Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich, £2.80

WICKED KITCHEN RANGE

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap, £3.00

The Tesco Christmas sandwiches will arrive in-store on 28 October.