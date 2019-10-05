Iceland announces festive pie filled with an entire Christmas dinner
5 October 2019, 10:31
Coming to stores November 18, the single-portion pie will have everything from a Christmas dinner encased in pastry.
Each pie will have turkey, a pig in blanket, sprouts, cranberries, smoked bacon, onions, peas, carrots and stuffing.
The grocer says the pie is perfect for those who can’t wait Christmas dinner on the big day, and want a slice of the action ahead of December 25th.
Shoppers across the UK can can start indulging on November 18th.