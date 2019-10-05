Iceland announces festive pie filled with an entire Christmas dinner

5 October 2019, 10:31

The pie will be sold during Christmas.
The pie will be sold during Christmas. Picture: Iceland

Coming to stores November 18, the single-portion pie will have everything from a Christmas dinner encased in pastry.

Each pie will have turkey, a pig in blanket, sprouts, cranberries, smoked bacon, onions, peas, carrots and stuffing.

There's even a pig in a blanket in the pie.
There's even a pig in a blanket in the pie. Picture: Iceland

The grocer says the pie is perfect for those who can’t wait Christmas dinner on the big day, and want a slice of the action ahead of December 25th.  

Shoppers across the UK can can start indulging on November 18th.

