Iceland announces festive pie filled with an entire Christmas dinner

The pie will be sold during Christmas. Picture: Iceland

Coming to stores November 18, the single-portion pie will have everything from a Christmas dinner encased in pastry.

Each pie will have turkey, a pig in blanket, sprouts, cranberries, smoked bacon, onions, peas, carrots and stuffing.

There's even a pig in a blanket in the pie. Picture: Iceland

The grocer says the pie is perfect for those who can’t wait Christmas dinner on the big day, and want a slice of the action ahead of December 25th.

Shoppers across the UK can can start indulging on November 18th.