Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

The gooey Cadbury treat contains SIX teaspoons of sugar – just one teaspoon less than an adult's recommended daily allowance

You might think the only question when it comes to a Cadbury Creme Egg is, ‘How do you eat yours?’

But one health-conscious mum asked how much sugar was in the popular Easter treat only to discover a “frightening” answer.

Rebecca Bilham found that one Creme Egg contains a whopping 26 grams of sugar, which amounts to approximately six teaspoons - just under the entire recommended daily intake for an adult.

Eager to display the amount in no uncertain terms, Rebecca, who runs a Facebook page called The Little Red Hut Home & Gifts, poured out the same measure of sugar in its pure form next to a Cadbury Creme Egg and a two pence coin for scale.

Posting the photo on Facebook, she wrote: "This amount of sugar in ONE cream egg?? Surely not......crikey!"

The NHS recommends children should be eating between three and six teaspoons per day, depending on age, meaning just one fondant-filled egg could bring them right up to the max – or even over their daily intake.

The NHS recommends children should be eating between three and six teaspoons per day, depending on age. Picture: Getty

Rebecca told The Sun Online: "I found the amount of sugar claimed to be in a Creme Egg frightening to be honest.

"We all know they're full of sugar but actually seeing it in pure form it appears such a lot.

"I have let my son eat them at Easter, but I am conscious of his daily intake anyway and when you see eye opening content like this on social media it does make you stop and think twice.

"However we are chocolate lovers in our household and won't be stopping eating them completely! Everything in moderation I think."

A 25-year-old woman called Chels, who commented on Rebecca’s picture, also told The Sun Online that she was surprised to see just how much sugar was in one of the gooey goodies.

She said: "It was shocking that that amount of sugar can be in one small egg, but I don't eat them every day, just every so often.

"My kids tried them once and didn't like them, they like chocolate but prefer fruit if given the option.

"I don't drink fizzy drinks or have sugar in tea so I don't have a lot of sugar.

"I'll probably continue to have one every so often because they're good."

However a spokeswoman for Cadbury reassured chocolate lovers that if eaten in moderation, there’s no cause for concern.

They said: "As with all of our delicious Cadbury chocolate, Cadbury Creme Egg can be enjoyed as part of a healthy, balanced diet."