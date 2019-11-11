Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés. Picture: Getty

Shoppers slam the superstore for replacing the kids' favourite with mashed, baked and sweet potatoes.

Sainsbury's has sparked fury among parents after banning chips from all its children's meals – replacing them with "healthier" alternatives instead.

The British supermarket is swapping the fried favourite for mashed potatoes, baked potatoes or sweet potato fries in an attempt to provide more nutritious meals for kids.

Shoppers are now banned from buying chunky chips when ordering the £2.75 meals for youngsters, which include fish fingers, sausages and chicken nuggets, as well as a veggie option.

Sainsbury's bosses have come under fire for banning chips from their children's menus. Picture: Getty

Although chips are still available for adults to purchase on the menu – both as part of a meal and as an extra portion – people aren't happy about the café's new food rules that impact their little ones' choices.

"My boy loves chips but wasn’t allowed them with his fish fingers. It’s a farce because chips are on the adults’ menu. When I pointed this out I was told kids can’t eat chips at Sainsbury’s," a parent in Halifax, West Yorkshire told The Sun.

The supermarket is replacing chips with sweet, baked and mashed potatoes. Picture: Getty

They added: "They are such killjoys. Who are they to tell me what I can or can’t feed my kids?

"They’re also hypocrites as they happily sell me chips to cook for the children at home."

A parent at Sainsbury’s cafe in Vauxhall, South London, added: "Chips are loved by children and should be a treat when eating out. It’s crazy the store is dictating diet."

In an attempt to ditch junk food for "health reasons", the supermarket has created a string of kids' meals with no artificial colours or flavourings.

The lunches and dinners, which have been designed for children aged five to ten, also come with a complimentary piece of fresh fruit.

Sainsbury’s issued a statement to The Sun which simply said: “We haven’t had chips on our children’s menus for 18 months.”