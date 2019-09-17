A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches

The brunch craze has swept the nation and venues are going to extremes to create incredible experiences for their customers - and we are all for it!

In the past few years, brunching - especially the bottomless kind - has become an absolute essential weekend treat for people of all ages across the UK.

From classy venues with incredible food and even better photo ops to crazy, performance-filled experiences, Britain has plenty to offer when it comes to bottomless brunching, and we've put all of our favourites here for you in one tidy place.

There's sure to be something to suit every taste and they're (obviously) all bottomless, because you can never have too much prosecco.

Situated in the Covent Garden branch, Bunga Bunga's brunch is an incredible experience that we won't be forgetting anytime soon.

The underground venue seems relatively standard at first, but then the performance kicks off.

From magic tricks and stripteases to wild karaoke sessions (bit of ABBA anyone?) you will be in fits of laughter throughout, and regular Macarena dance moments will keep you on your toes.

At £50 a head, it's not the cheapest option out there but it's worth every penny, maybe one that's worth saving for a special occasion.

The Matinee Brunch is every Saturday but it gets booked up WELL in advance due to its popularity, so plan way ahead if you fancy the sound of Bunga Bunga.

For the money you get a HUGE pizza to share with other members of your party (the bigger the party the bigger the pizza) and it's served with unlimited prosecco or bellinis, a beautiful antipasti platter, fruit salad and a selection of pastries.

Veggie options are available too, so don't worry if the antipasti isn't up your street.

The staff are all bubbly and very quick topping up the prosecco glasses, we honestly cannot flaw Bunga Bunga and will definitely be going again.

Knightsbridge venue Restaurant Ours is very well-known for being THE place to grab a great Instagram, and that reputation is well-deserved, it's absolutely stunning.

But this restaraunt-bar is a LOT more than just a great photo op, their food is out of this world.

The bright dining room is welcoming and so are the staff, who made sure we were very well looked after.

A classy joint, there's no crazy entertainment here but it's a perfect option if you fancy something simple but incredibly tasty.

Brunch costs £29 for two dishes, or £35 for three, with an added £25 on top to make it bottomless - slightly on the pricier scale but the venue will prove to you exactly why that is.

Wine by the glass, prosecco or certain cocktails are all included in the bottomless deal, so you're not just limited to fizz.

The Fluffy Pancakes Stack, The Proper Burger and the Vegan Banana Split were some of our highlights (and if you head back at a non-brunch time, the Burrata d'Andria is a must-try, it's incredible).

It's also worth noting that there is a TREE inside the main dining area, as well as an entire two-floor wall covered in real plants - the photo opportunities are endless.

If you're after something casual and great for big groups of friends then The Little Yellow Door is perfect.

Just like sister venue, The Little Blue Door, this Saturday brunch location is decorated and treated just like you're visiting a flat share - you genuinely feel like you're visiting a bunch of friends at university.

With sofas, board games and plenty of space to kick-back, this isn't your typical stuffy brunch where you have to get kitted out in stilettos or a shirt, as making yourself feel at home is encouraged.

In groups of under 13, you buy the food individually and the bottomless prosecco or house punch will cost you £18.50 on top and you can choose from the likes of poached eggs and avocado on toast, bavette steak and egg, truffle cheeseburgers and more.

However, if you're in a large group of over 13, like we tried, every member of the party will pay £15 for food and £18.50 again for the drinks - £33.50 in total.

For this you'll get three giant platters of different options from the menu - there will be PLENTY to go around, we promise.

If you want to IMPRESS with a view, this is the brunch for you.

Situated in London's snazzy Trafalgar Square, The Rooftop at St. James will blow you away (not literally, there are barriers to stop you from flying off the edge).

With an unbeatable panoramic view of central London and a DJ providing all the vibes, you'll feel like a total A-Lister once you arrive.

The brunch menu includes three shareable starters for two, along with a main of your choice and bottomless fizz for £45.

If you want dessert, it's an extra few pounds on top.

Classy dining, excellent food and incredible entertainment... 100 Wardour Street's brand new Jukebox Brunch has it all.

Once you're sat down a band will sing various songs (they take requests) moving around the venue and serenading various diners.

The three courses have (what seems like) endless choice, and we genuinely could've tried every single option, they all looked incredible.

The deserts were a highlight, although the entire meal was delicious and the bubbly was flowing.

Three courses will set you back £35 on a Saturday and £30 on a Sunday, and an extra £20 on top for the bottomless drinks.

The roaming band will be in attendance from 2-4pm, so if you want to catch them make sure you book in at the right time.