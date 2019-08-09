Six unusual spritz cocktail recipes ideal for summer afternoons

We share some delicious and easy spritz recipes to try at home (Stock image). Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Spritzes are the trendy drink of summer 2019 - but they don't start and end with Aperol. Here we look at other variations of the light and refreshing cocktail.

Lanique Summer Spritz

This little-known spirit is a favourite of European royalty. Picture: Lanique

This rose-flavoured spirit makes for a refreshing summer cocktail when combined with Prosecco, tonic and freshly squeezed lime juice.

How to make it:

- 25 ml Lanique

- 50 ml Prosecco

- Top with a tonic of choice and a squeeze of lime juice

- Garnish with lime

Hedgerow Spritz

This combination of English-brewed vermouth and English sparkling wine makes a refreshing sparkling cocktail.

How to make it:

- Add ice to the bottom of the glass (not too much)

- Pour over 35ml of Bolney Rosso Vermouth

- Add 75ml of Bolney Bubbly

- Top up with Fever-Tree Tonic (Elderflower recommended)

- Garnish with a wheel/wedge of Grapefruit and a sprig of mint

Arancia Spritz

The Arancia Spritz is a twist on a classic Aperol version. Picture: Press release

The spritz, which is said to have originated in Venice under the Austrian Empire, is a mixed drink made using Aperol or Campari, sparkling white wine, and soda.

How to make it:

- 85ml Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso

- 55ml San Pellegrino Aranciata

- 30ml Campari

- Orange slice and fresh mint

Prosecco Spritz with white peach and jasmine

London Essence's premixed flavoured tonics are ideal for making quick and easy spritzes. Picture: London Essence

This drink sounds more complicated than it is to make, the secret ingredient is London Essence's ready mixed peach and jasmine soda, £1.85 from Tesco.

How to make it:

- Pour equal parts Prosecco & White Peach & Jasmine Soda in to chilled champagne flute

- Rub piece of lemon rind around the rim of the glass to release the oils, then discard

Shiso Spritz

Shiso leaves gives this rum-based spritz an usual twist. Picture: Bacardi

Shiso, a herb that looks like nettles but is actually a variation of Japanese mint, gives this unusual spritz an exotic twist.

- 25ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

- 3 Shiso leaves

- 50ml Cloudy apple juice

- 3 Cucumber slices

- Serve in a wine glass with cubed ice and garnish with cucumber ribbon and mint sprig

Cranes Spritz

This fruity cocktail would be just as much of a treat at Christmas. Picture: Cranes

This fruity spritz features the flavours of blood orange and cranberry, meaning it'd be just as suitable to enjoy in the winter months.

How to make it:

- Fill a glass with ice

- Add 2 parts Cranes Liqueur and 1 part soda water

- Pour in 4 parts Prosecco over the Liqueur mix

- Top up your glass with soda and enjoy