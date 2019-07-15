Too early for a tipple? Not if it's a spritz...

15 July 2019, 10:23 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 10:24

Smirnoff Infusions is the latest spritz to hit the shelves
Smirnoff Infusions is the latest spritz to hit the shelves. Picture: Smirnoff
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The summer of spritzes continues as the Smirnoff unveils a new lighter offering for balmy evenings.

Love whiling away a summer's day with a refreshing spritz in a pub or your back garden? Then Smirnoff's new product will be right up your street.

Smirnoff Infusions sees Smirnoff No.21 Vodka infused with real fruit essence and natural ingredients.

There are two delicious flavours available now, Smirnoff Infusions Orange, Grapefruit & Bitters and Smirnoff Infusions Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla. 

All you have to do is mix with soda, ice and fresh fruit for refreshing tipple ideal for an Aperitivo moment with friends.

Spritzes have proved to be the big drinking trend of 2019.

We recently shared the secret to making the perfect Aperol Spritz.

And Martini's new liqueur combines some seriously fruity flavours.

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

The classic Italian meal should be served a certain way

You've been cooking bolognese wrong this whole time according to Italian food expert
It turns out olives aren't liked by us Brits

Olives named as the 'most disliked' food in the UK

Here are the best drinks in a can for the summer

The best drinks in a can: From Sipsmith's new gin and tonic, to M&S' summery cocktails in a tin
Marmite XO is back for a limited time a decade after it first launched

Marmite XO being relaunched after demand from fans... but you'll have to act fast
The sauce is also meant to be ideal for mac n cheese

Sacla launch new vegan lasagne sauce... and it's great for mac'n'cheese too

Trending on Heart

Pink has defended her decision to post the picture

Pink defends picture of kids running through Holocaust Memorial after being targeted by ‘parent police’

Celebrities

The school offered to buy back the unwanted laptops for a mere £100

Parents lose £200 after school makes them buy laptops kids didn't actually need
Simon Cowell credits his son Eric's healthy diet as his inspiration.

Simon Cowell shows off dramatic 20lb weight loss after switching to strict vegan diet

Celebrities

Brands are becoming more sustainable

Three beauty brands with impressive sustainability credentials

Beauty

Alesha Dixon looked incredible on holiday as she revealed her baby bump

Alesha Dixon is glowing as she shows off her growing baby bump in a bikini

Celebrities

Amy Hart was caught flirting with AJ Pritchard

Love Island's Amy Hart shamelessly flirts with Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard on Aftersun

TV & Movies