Too early for a tipple? Not if it's a spritz...

Smirnoff Infusions is the latest spritz to hit the shelves. Picture: Smirnoff

By Emma Gritt

The summer of spritzes continues as the Smirnoff unveils a new lighter offering for balmy evenings.

Love whiling away a summer's day with a refreshing spritz in a pub or your back garden? Then Smirnoff's new product will be right up your street.

Smirnoff Infusions sees Smirnoff No.21 Vodka infused with real fruit essence and natural ingredients.

There are two delicious flavours available now, Smirnoff Infusions Orange, Grapefruit & Bitters and Smirnoff Infusions Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla.

All you have to do is mix with soda, ice and fresh fruit for refreshing tipple ideal for an Aperitivo moment with friends.

Spritzes have proved to be the big drinking trend of 2019.

We recently shared the secret to making the perfect Aperol Spritz.

And Martini's new liqueur combines some seriously fruity flavours.