Starbucks are now selling Creme Egg Frappuccinos just in time for Easter

There are rumours of a Creme Egg frappuccino in the works. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccinos are now a thing, but there’s a catch.

As Easter approaches, rumours have started circulating about a certain new Frappuccino, flavoured with a favourite Easter treat.

That’s right, a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino appears to be a thing now.

While the news hasn’t officially come from the Starbucks brand, there is talk of the drink on fan-lead website Starbucks Secret Menu.

Starbucks Secret Menu have shared a recipe for the Creme Egg Frap on their website, which can apparently be made in your local Starbucks – if they have all the ingredients.

Starbucks Secret Menu have shared the recipe for the drink. Picture: PA

Find the full recipe here:

- Java Chip Frappuccino

- Add Frappuccino Roast (1 pump)

- Add vanilla syrup (1 pump)

- Add caramel syrup (1/2 pump)

- Add vanilla bean powder (2 scoops)

If you want to go the extra mile, you could always pop to a shop and add a Creme Egg yourself.

People have been trying the Easter drink themselves, and so far the feedback is good.