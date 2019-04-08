Starbucks are now selling Creme Egg Frappuccinos just in time for Easter
Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccinos are now a thing, but there’s a catch.
As Easter approaches, rumours have started circulating about a certain new Frappuccino, flavoured with a favourite Easter treat.
That’s right, a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino appears to be a thing now.
While the news hasn’t officially come from the Starbucks brand, there is talk of the drink on fan-lead website Starbucks Secret Menu.
Starbucks Secret Menu have shared a recipe for the Creme Egg Frap on their website, which can apparently be made in your local Starbucks – if they have all the ingredients.
Find the full recipe here:
- Java Chip Frappuccino
- Add Frappuccino Roast (1 pump)
- Add vanilla syrup (1 pump)
- Add caramel syrup (1/2 pump)
- Add vanilla bean powder (2 scoops)
If you want to go the extra mile, you could always pop to a shop and add a Creme Egg yourself.
People have been trying the Easter drink themselves, and so far the feedback is good.