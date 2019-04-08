Starbucks are now selling Creme Egg Frappuccinos just in time for Easter

8 April 2019, 11:29

There are rumours of a Creme Egg frappuccino in the works
There are rumours of a Creme Egg frappuccino in the works. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccinos are now a thing, but there’s a catch.

As Easter approaches, rumours have started circulating about a certain new Frappuccino, flavoured with a favourite Easter treat.

That’s right, a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino appears to be a thing now.

While the news hasn’t officially come from the Starbucks brand, there is talk of the drink on fan-lead website Starbucks Secret Menu.

Starbucks Secret Menu have shared a recipe for the Creme Egg Frap on their website, which can apparently be made in your local Starbucks – if they have all the ingredients.

READ MORE: Health experts call for Easter eggs to be banned as they 'fuel obesity'

Starbucks Secret Menu have shared the recipe for the drink
Starbucks Secret Menu have shared the recipe for the drink. Picture: PA

Find the full recipe here:

- Java Chip Frappuccino

- Add Frappuccino Roast (1 pump)

- Add vanilla syrup (1 pump)

- Add caramel syrup (1/2 pump)

- Add vanilla bean powder (2 scoops)

If you want to go the extra mile, you could always pop to a shop and add a Creme Egg yourself.

People have been trying the Easter drink themselves, and so far the feedback is good.

