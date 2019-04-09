Waitrose forced to pull 'racist' chocolate ducks after backlash

9 April 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 12:32

Waitrose's trio of ducks have cause the store to take them off the shelves
Waitrose's trio of ducks have cause the store to take them off the shelves. Picture: Waitrose
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The store received a wave of complaints after labelling the dark brown duck as 'ugly'

High street giant Waitrose has come under fire for their questionably named chocolate ducks.

The trio of 'Easter ducklings', which have a milk, white and dark chocolate offering have all been named to add some personality to the offering, but one name has raised a fair few eyebrows.

The £8 Easter treat called the milk chocolate duck 'Crispy', the white chocolate 'Fluffy', but the darkest duck 'Ugly'.

Read more: Marmite releases chocolate egg flavoured with the yeasty spread

The three ducklings have caused a few angry customers to complain
The three ducklings have caused a few angry customers to complain. Picture: Waitrose

The "small number" of complaints centred around the 'racist' decision to name the ducks and as a result, Waitrose pulled the trio from shelves.

They have since been reintroduced to stores across the country and online, but this time around they are without any names.

It's likely that the 'ugly' duck was named after the poem The Ugly Duckling, written by Hans Christian Andersen and made famous by Disney.

Read more: Hemel Hempstead's Tesco found guilty of a breach of health and safety

The new ducks have returned to stores and Waitrose's site without the names
The new ducks have returned to stores and Waitrose's site without the names. Picture: Waitrose

A Waitrose spokesman said: "We are very sorry for any upset  caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offence.

"We removed the product from sale several weeks ago while we changed the labelling and our ducklings are now back on sale."

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price

Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

Marmite is now available as an Easter egg

Marmite has released a chocolate Easter egg that tastes of the yeasty spread
Creme Egg Frappuccino

Starbucks are now selling Creme Egg Frappuccinos just in time for Easter
Brexit will mean Brits won't be able to take porky treats and cheese platters on their travels

Brits warned taking pork pies and cheese to Europe would be ILLEGAL with no-deal Brexit

News

These gorgeous gins would all make an eye-catching present

Mother's Day 2019: Gorgeous flavoured gins that make the perfect present

Trending on Heart

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

Celebrities

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011

What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained

Celebrities

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was released on 5 April

What is The Haunting of Sharon Tate about and why is the new Hilary Duff movie so controversial?

TV & Movies

Emma gave birth to her daughter's baby Evie

Grandmother, 55, who was a surrogate for her daughter says she would give birth to a grandchild again
Jean Jones won £22,500 at bingo but now could be forced to live on the streets

Nanna, 63, 'forced to live on egg and chips' after £22k bingo win sees benefits axed
The tattoo shocked Eastenders star Jessie Wallace

Eastenders star Jessie Wallace left 'speechless' by fan's dodgy Kat Slater tattoo

Celebrities