Waitrose forced to pull 'racist' chocolate ducks after backlash

Waitrose's trio of ducks have cause the store to take them off the shelves. Picture: Waitrose

By Mared Parry

The store received a wave of complaints after labelling the dark brown duck as 'ugly'

High street giant Waitrose has come under fire for their questionably named chocolate ducks.

The trio of 'Easter ducklings', which have a milk, white and dark chocolate offering have all been named to add some personality to the offering, but one name has raised a fair few eyebrows.

The £8 Easter treat called the milk chocolate duck 'Crispy', the white chocolate 'Fluffy', but the darkest duck 'Ugly'.

The three ducklings have caused a few angry customers to complain. Picture: Waitrose

The "small number" of complaints centred around the 'racist' decision to name the ducks and as a result, Waitrose pulled the trio from shelves.

They have since been reintroduced to stores across the country and online, but this time around they are without any names.

It's likely that the 'ugly' duck was named after the poem The Ugly Duckling, written by Hans Christian Andersen and made famous by Disney.

The new ducks have returned to stores and Waitrose's site without the names. Picture: Waitrose

A Waitrose spokesman said: "We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offence.

"We removed the product from sale several weeks ago while we changed the labelling and our ducklings are now back on sale."