Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

22 August 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 11:45

Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

In the second of Heart.co.uk's new series, the team try Poundland's giant bags of popcorn.

When it comes to snacking at work, sometimes you can't get away with just sorting yourself out.

You might think you've done enough to deter the 'nibble vultures' by opting for healthy options like grapes or carrot sticks, but there's always someone who fancies whatever you've got.

That's why your best option is to bring in enough treats for everyone to get stuck in to - and we've found a way to do it without spending a fortune.

Poundland recently released 300g bags of popcorn ideal for taking to the cinema (and dodging the huge £6+ charge for some made on site), but the Heart.co.uk team have discovered that they're not just great for a trip to the flicks, they make perfect work snack fodder, too.

We tried the sweet and salty variety, and found that it stayed fresh for the two days it took for the bag to be finished - which itself was a real plus point, along with the £1 price tag.

The popcorn is vegetarian and vegan friendly, which delighted some colleagues who often have to miss out on a treat in the middle of the day.

There are other good value snacks available, including nuts - but these aren't always suitable for an office environment.

Last week we tried Lily O'Brien's Sharing Bags... and were reluctant to share them.

