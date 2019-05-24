People can’t stop talking about these foot peels that remove dead skin

24 May 2019, 11:37

This foot peel look amazing
This foot peel look amazing. Picture: Instagram/@monicarosemua
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

WARNING: You’ll either find the before and after result disgusting or very satisfying.

People have found a new way to ditch dead skin on their feet, saving hours of filing.

Instead, people are turning to a number of impressive foot peels which after a week use leave you with peel-able dead skin hanging off your feet – and we have the footage to prove it.

Beauty lovers have been sharing their own before and after pictures and videos on Instagram, causing a massive interest online.

In one video, the user uses a foot peel by brand Grace and Stella.

A week after use, she shows off the results of the product as she easily peels off the dead skin from her feet, and the before and after pictures are incredible.

The Grace & Stella Baby Foot treatment retails at £14.90, but there are many other brand selling similar products which have similar effects.

The Grace & Stella Baby Foot treatment has been raved about
The Grace & Stella Baby Foot treatment has been raved about. Picture: Amazon

You can try the TonyMoly Super Peeling Liquid Shiny Foot, the Amor Natural Foot Peel Mask or the PureDerm Shiny & Soft Foot Peeling.

There is also a foot peeling mask being sold in Poundland for a steal of a price.

You can find the Derma V10 Exfoliating Foot Peel in your local Poundland store.

