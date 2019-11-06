Ford drivers are the worst in all of Britain, according to a brand new study

The company's drivers have been voted the worst. Picture: Ford

Everyone knows a terrible driver who rolls around in an ST with racing stripes, right?!

If you or anyone you know is a pretty... questionable driver, it might be worth taking a look at the car you're driving.

A recent survey found that based off points on their licence, those driving Ford cars are the worst.

Do you know any terrible Ford drivers? Picture: Ford

The research found that 44.6 percent of Ford drivers had points on their licence, more than any other brand of car owner.

Automotive retailer Peter Vardy surveyed 2,000 motorists and found that Ford drivers rated themselves as 7.3 out of 10 in terms of their driving ability, while rating other drivers as only six out of 10.

This feeling was mirrored by every brand of car driver, with only Smart car drivers rating their own ability as equal to that of other motorists, with a score of 6.3 out of 10.

The study also found that BMW drivers were most likely to commit speeding or reckless driving offences, while Vauxhall drivers (specifically grey ones) are statistically the safest, with the least amount of penalty points on average.

We all know a few boy racers who spin around in their old Focus ST's with blacked out windows, breaking a few road rules... and it seems like they have a rep.

Do you know any terrible Ford drivers?