Forgot Father's Day? Here's where to get cards and gifts with next day delivery

14 June 2019, 17:20

If you've left it a bit last minute, have no fear
If you've left it a bit last minute, have no fear.
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Father's Day 2019 is right around the corner so if you've left it all a bit last minute, here's where you need to go.

If getting a Father's Day card has completely slipped your mind then you need to get on it - stat.

Here's where you need to go for any next day delivery on cards and gifts, and we've also included some useful messages to pop in the cards.

What date is Father's Day 2019?

This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16.

Fathers don't need anything over the top to prove your love, but a card is always nice
Fathers don't need anything over the top to prove your love, but a card is always nice. Picture: Getty

What websites offer next day delivery for last minute cards and presents?

There's still one or two places that will do next day delivery, but get on it NOW.

Moonpig offer 1st class delivery in time for the big day as long as you order before 7:30pm on June 14.

They charge 70p for cards and from £2.99 for gifts. They have everything from personalised mugs to T-shirts, alcohol-themed gifts, balloons, chocolate and more.

Funkypigeon also have the same 7:30pm cut-off point and have bargain personalised cards from only £1.99.

Their UK Next Working Day costs a whopping £6.75 but you're guaranteed it arrives before 1pm.

They also have all sorts of novelty gifts such as cushions, personalised beer tankards, socks for granddads and even father & mini me t-shirts.

Paperchase have a great selection of cards - although not personalised.

They also currently have 50 per cent off gifts, and there are plenty of adorable nicknacks.

You can grab £4.50 Next Day Delivery with Yodel which will ensure the card arrives before 6pm on Father's Day.

Dads everywhere will be happy if you make sure to grab that next day delivery
Dads everywhere will be happy if you make sure to grab that next day delivery. Picture: Getty

Message inspiration for your Father's Day card

Some of the card experts Hallmark's favourite message suggestions for a Father's Day card are:

- “You’re the best, Dad. I love you!”

- “I’m so proud to be your son.”

- “Dad, you’re in all my favorite memories.”

- “Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me.”

- “You taught me so many of the important things I know—including a few choice words for certain situations.”

- “Thank you for being there every day with just the love and guidance I’ve needed.”

- “You’re my one and only dad, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.”

- “God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.”

- “You made growing up fun.”

