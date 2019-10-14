Fortnite down: what is the Fortnite black hole, how can I play it and when is the game coming back?

14 October 2019, 15:52

Fortnite has been hit by an asteroid
Fortnite has been hit by an asteroid. Picture: Epic Games

Fortnite has been destroyed by an asteroid and replaced by a black hole to mark the end of season 10 and beginning of season 11

The game Fortnite has gone down after the island was hit by an asteroid.

Last night, around 6 million people across the world tuned in to online streaming services to watch the end of the fictional world, which has been sucked into a big black hole.

The events marked the end of series 10, and presumable start of season 11 - but nobody is able to play it at present.

What happened with the end of Fortnite?

The island and all characters in it have been sucked into a black hole, in what game developers described as an event called 'The End'.

The game was given a countdown clock, with the suggestion that something big would happen when it reached zero.

When it did, players witnessed falling asteroids followed by a black hole arriving to replace the entire universe.

Can you still play Fortnite?

At present, players are unable to play - as they are just greeted by the black hole when logging into the game.

Can you play season 10 or an old version of the game?

At present, it seems like no version of Fortnite is available - though a mini game is accessible if you open the black hole and enter the Komani Code.

Will Fortnite come back for season 10?

It is very likely that Fortnite will return, but it is not yet known when.

