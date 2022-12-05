Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

5 December 2022, 12:30 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 12:36

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen
Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen. Picture: Alamy

The co-director of Disney’s Frozen has said she wanted to cut Olaf the snowman during the production process.

The director of Disney’s Frozen said she wanted to remove Olaf from the production process.

Jennifer Lee is the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and joined the production team while it was already in development.

But after viewing an early cut of the 2013 film, Jennifer said she wasn’t impressed with everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf and wanted him to be taken out of the story.

“My first note was, ‘kill the snowman’,” she said, before going on to say animator Josh Gad - who also plays the voice of Olaf - managed to change her mind.

Olaf is a much loved character in Frozen
Olaf is a much loved character in Frozen. Picture: Alamy

The pair created a three-page script together and she was so impressed with Josh that Olaf’s character was saved.

Frozen has gone on to win two Academy Awards and gross over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jennifer recently accepted the distinguished storyteller award from the Los Angeles Press Club at the Arts and Entertainment Journalism awards on Sunday (4th December).

In her speech, she told her colleague Josh that she looked forward to many more creative adventures together.

Frozen is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Snow Queen (1844) and was also directed by Chris Buck.

Jennifer Lee is the director of Frozen
Jennifer Lee is the director of Frozen. Picture: Alamy

It tells the story of Princess Anna as she teams up with an iceman called Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and Olaf to find her estranged sister Elsa.

Elsa’s icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

It also features some huge stars including the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Santino Fontana.

In 2019, Frozen 2 was released and had the biggest opening for an animated film in history at the worldwide box office.

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Christmas

How to get Holly Willoughby's gold fringe skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold sequin fringe skirt

Celebrities

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks

Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

Snow is heading for the UK very soon

UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

News

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

Peter Kay is back doing stand up

Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

Celebrities

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades

Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

TV & Movies

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

Christmas

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was late to This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

This Morning

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

TV & Movies

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show

Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed how much it costs to keep your Christmas lights on

Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Miriam Margoyles shocked This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

This Morning