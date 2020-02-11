Galentine’s Day: What to do with your single friends this Valentine’s Day

Get your girls together for a brilliant day. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

For all you singletons who don't have plans with a bae this Valentine's Day, don't fret. Make it special and celebrate Galentine's with your pals!

Galentine's Day is just as important as Valentines- it's the day we celebrate single gals all around the world, with a lot of self love and an equal amount of alcohol.

While some say the official Galentine's day is February 13th, others have claimed it's actually the 15th - the same as Single's Appreciation Day - but some decide to celebrate their single-ness and love for ones self instead of Valentine's on the 14th.

Basically, if at any point you fancy celebrating Galentine's, Palentine's, or any other variation of the day with your friends, you've come to the right place cause we have aaaaall the suggestions you need.

Events and restaurants

Celebrate this Galentine’s Day with your best mates at All Star Lanes, where you’ll find the ultimate F.R.I.E.N.D.S extravaganza.

From 7th – 16th February sip your way through a limited edition F.R.I.E.N.D.S inspired cocktail menu.

All time classic cocktails have been given a F.R.I.E.N.D.S twist, specially created to emulate the personalities of each character, whether that’s Phoebe’s funkiness or Chandler’s dry sense of humour, there’s a cocktail for everyone.

For die-hard F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans, put your knowledge to the test and head to All Star Lanes Brick Lane or Manchester on 13th February from 7pm onwards for a quiz night, where entry is completely FREE.

A special Be My Palentine, Drink, Dine and Bowl package will be available to enjoy with your mate or date.

The offer includes a game of bowling, two epic courses from the set menu and a Le Citron Fizz cocktail per person.

Priced at £35 for Holborn, Brick Lane and White City and £30 for Stratford and Manchester.

Forget candlelight and starched tablecloths, and dial up the vibrant Mexican flavours with your pals over this Galentine's at ​Wahaca​.

The Mexican street food experts have created a sharing feast of tasty seasonal dishes perfect for the festivities, and are ideal for two to share if you're taking your bestie.

Street food-hungry pals can celebrate the period at all of Wahaca’s 25 restaurants across the UK from 13th-16th February.

The ​Street Food Lovers Set Menu for two (£20 per person) kicks off with freshly-made Guacamole with tortilla chips and then packs in a Sweet potato & feta taquito, Buttermilk chicken tacos, Trealy Farm chorizo quesadilla and Wahaca’s signature Pork pibil tacos, alongside Duck croquetas, Crispy cauliflower bites and Grilled tenderstem broccoli.

If you're after something a bit different, on Friday 14th February (19:00 - 00:00), Pop Brixton are throwing a 'Gyalentines!' club night featuring an all women of colour line-up, playing sexy sets to celebrate being single, in love and everything in-between.

Expect the sounds of R&B, Hip Hop and Trap playing until midnight, with sets from Taylah Elaine, DryBabe and more.

On Thursday 13th February, celebrity-loved restaurant STK are collaborating with Tanologist, the 100 per cent vegan, cruelty free fake tan brand, created by make-up artist and beauty influencer, Lottie Tomlinson.

Diners can enjoy a three-course meal and a glass of Laurent Perrier Brut for £30 per person.

What’s more, all guests will receive a complimentary gift courtesy of Tanologist.

The Cosy Club in The Brewery Quarter, Cheltenham, is hosting a Galentine’s Day event.

Guests can order any 6 tapas dishes from the tapas menu and any 4 cocktails from the drinks menu for just £48.

This will include Vegan and Gluten Free dishes as well as all of the classic cocktails on the menu.

This Galentine’s Day, Bluebird is the place to go in Chelsea for you and your girlfriends!

A weekend of celebration from Thursday through to Saturday, there’s plenty of time to share the love.

For £65pp the menu includes a Valentine’s Amuse Bouche followed by a selection of oysters, lobster or heritage beetroot to choose from.

Mains have all food groups covered thanks to fillet of bass, Chateaubriand or charred tofu. And finally, seal your friendship with a decadent milk chocolate mousse or strawberry gateau.

Salon pamper packages

With a medi-spa and salon all under one roof and services delivered by a dedicated team of handpicked experts, Linnaean has everything you need to prep your hair, skin and nails before a special occasion.

Linnean has been decorated in a modern, art-deco style, perfect for a pamper sesh. Picture: Linnaean

The new concept store in the heart of Embassy Garden, London offers a calming atmosphere - perfect for chilling out - and treatments that will have you ready for your girl's night out in no time. What’s more, this Galentine’s, if you purchase from a selection of luxurious treatments, you can book for a second person with a 50 per cent off discount.

In celebration of Galentine’s Day, award-winning rosé brand Mirabeau has partnered with blow-dry and updo specialists, Duck & Dry, to offer customers booking appointments on 14th and 15th February a complimentary glass of Mirabeau La Folie sparkling rosé.

Perfect partners for celebratory moments, the ‘Blow Dries & Bubbles’ package is designed to delight both those preparing for those celebrating with friends or even a romantic evening.

If you fancy a blow-dry, Duck & Dry is THE place. Picture: Duck & Dry

Their offer is available at the Mayfair, Chelsea, Oxford Circus and Spitalfields stores.

Bookings can be made online and start from £35 for an express blow-dry.

Trips away or overnight stays

Forget the smug #relationshipgoals this February and celebrate with your true soulmates at Selina Birmingham and Selina NQ1 Manchester, with their indulgent Galentine’s Day packages.

Gather your gal pals and grab one of their exclusive community rooms for the ultimate indulgent sleepover that will blow any romantic plans out the water.

Groups of between three and eight can not only book their own slumber party room, but enjoy a night of indulgent champagne and canapés.

They'll be prepared by TV chef Kray Treadwell in Selina Birmingham or from one of the Wilson’s Social chefs in Selina NQ1 Manchester as you cosy up in your private screening room, complete with your choice of either classic rom-coms to tug at the heart strings or empowering, feel-good feminist films.

Available to book from 13th - 16th February, inclusive packages start from £63pp for a community room, champagne, canapés and a screening room, with glam squad and workshop added to the room, depending on availability.

To book, visit Selina.com, click on the competing properties and enter the promo codes GALMAN20 or GALBIM20 to book.

Guests can treat themselves or their pals to an exciting day trip that traces Britain’s history back through three of its most enduring landmarks.

Aboard an air-conditioned coach, attendees will be whisked from the queen’s official residence at 900-year old Windsor Castle to picturesque Bath, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that preserves stunning Georgian architecture and Roman Baths, finishing with mystical Stonehenge.

Boasting a highly accredited Blue-Badge tour guide, this fully inclusive tour is a truly charming way to spend Valentine’s Day with pals.

Tours departs daily at 8am and costs from £96.72 per person. To book visit Isango.