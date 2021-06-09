Gap to close 19 UK stores by the end of July

High street retailer Gap has announced that it will close next month.

Gap will close down 19 of its shops in the UK and Ireland by the end of July, it was confirmed today.

The high street chain has confirmed that the stores will be shut down permanently when their leases end next month.

According to reports, there will still be around 50 standalone and outlet stores after the closures, which will be under review. These stores will continue to operate until a decision has been made.

The US retailer has said that it wants to "maintain a presence in Europe", but that it could be placing a greater focus on online sales.

A spokesperson for Gap said, according to The Sun: "We are proposing to close 19 Gap stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland that have leases ending at the end of July 2021.

"These leases are not being extended due to the strategic review that we have under way."

Reports last year suggested that Gap was considering closing all its 70 shops in the UK, as well as 59 more across Europe.

What Gap stores will be closing?

Currently, we don't have confirmation on what shops will close - but we'll update with information as we get it.