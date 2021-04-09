Woman's sneaky way to hang up on friends without being 'rude'

Social media star Woah Vicky has revealed how she hangs up on people. Picture: @TikTok @unfiltered

A social media star has shared the sneaky way she hangs up on people she does't want to talk to.

If you’ve ever regretted answering the phone immediately after picking it up, one woman has shared a very handy tip.

Appearing on the YouTube series, Unfiltered with Zane and Heath, social media influencer Woah Vicky revealed how she gets off a phone call quickly without seeming rude.

A clip from the show, which has been shared on TikTok, sees Vicky's phone ring while she’s in the middle of an interview.

After answering she says: "Oh wassup”, before switching it to Airplane Mode.

Vicky then said: "I do this to people when I wanna hang up,” before explaining that by turning airplane mode on, the call is disconnected.

Instead of the other person thinking you ended the call, a message gets sent to them saying the ‘call has failed’.

The hosts then said: "That is genius," before Vicky added: "I always do that. It will say reconnecting."

Unsurprisingly, the video has now gone viral with 2.7m likes and thousands of comments.

“I’m using this now every time I get bored with a call lol,” wrote one person, while another said: “Most useful thing I have learned SINCE School started ”.

Woah Vicky revealed she puts her phone on airplane mode when she wants to hang up. Picture: TikTok @unfiltered

A third added: “She’s actually a secret genius lmao,” and a fourth joked: “The power I now hold is dangerous”.

Meanwhile, a similar trick can also be used if you want to read a WhatsApp message without the sender knowing.

Normally when you read a text, blue ticks appear for the sender alerting them you have seen their messages.

But if you put your phone on airplane mode before opening the app, the ticks will remain grey.

Once this mode has been enabled, the user can read the message freely without triggering the blue ticks.

But you will then need to close the app while still in airplane mode so the sender isn’t alerted.

