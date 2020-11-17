You can get paid £1000 to be a ‘bed tester' and stay in 5-star hotels

You could be a bed tester and get paid. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

One company is on the look out for a bed tester to sleep in luxurious hotels around the UK.

With most of us spending a lot more time in doors this year, you might have found yourself enjoying the odd nap (or five).

Well, now you could actually get paid to doze off as one company is looking for a 'five-star bed tester'.

Yep, Tielle Love Luxury is advertising for the job of your dreams which involves staying at some of the UK's most luxurious hotels for free.

The lucky applicant will get to spend the night, before writing a blog post on how comfortable the bed and the Tielle linen were, as well as taking some photos and writing up some extra thoughts.

You could stay at The Savoy hotel for free. Picture: PA Images

In total, you'll get five free stays at five-star hotels for you and a guest, with hotels including The Artist Residence in Brighton and Grantley Hall in Yorkshire.

If that wasn’t enough, The Savoy in London is also on the list, which has previously had guests such as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe as guests.

The job description lists responsibilities such as snoozing, dozing and snuggling.

You'll also get £1,000 in cash and £500 towards covering your travel expenses to the hotels.

The advert for the competition reads: "Fancy getting paid to sleep like royalty? We need you! We are looking for a five-star bed tester…

“Think you've got what it takes?

"The successful applicant will be recruited to spend the night in some of the country's best hotels, reporting back on how our linen is experienced by guests in these exclusive settings.

"With expenses paid, along with a fee for each night spent away from home and the opportunity to stay in iconic venues such as The Savoy, it's quite literally the job of dreams!"

If you think you’re perfect, you can apply on the website by filling in a form here with your name, email address and phone number.

You’ll also have to let Tielle know why you're the best candidate for the job and be aged 16 or over and a UK resident.

Applications close on 10 December and you can read up on all the terms and conditions here.

With the current COVID travel restrictions in place, the trips will hopefully take place next year with agreed dates for the hotel and the bed tester.

