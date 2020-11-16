Lockdown birthday wishes and quotes to share with family and friends

How to wish your loved ones a happy birthday during lockdown.

England is currently in the middle of a second lockdown in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

So as we all adapt to another few weeks at home, plenty of people will be celebrating their birthdays without their family or friends this year.

But while it won’t involve hanging out with loved ones or hitting the pub with friends, that doesn’t mean it can’t be memorable.

As we are unable to meet up with people, you may choose to write loved ones a letter or a text to wish them a Happy Birthday instead.

So check out these sweet and funny messages you can send your friends and family in lockdown…

Lockdown birthday wishes and quotes:

For a card:

“Happy Birthday! Loving you from afar!”

"Celebrate your lockdown birthday in style with cake for breakfast, dancing on the kitchen counter and a party in the living room. Have a day to remember!"

"We might be apart today, but you’re always in my heart! Wishing you the best."

“Since I can’t see you on your birthday, I’m sending you a virtual hug and kiss instead.”

"Can't wait to see you when this is all over."

For the Zoom party:

"While we might be separated, I’m still celebrating with you so let’s raise a glass and have some fun!"

"We might be physically apart, but we can still spend the day together!”

“Looking forward to seeing your face on Zoom, Google Hangout, FaceTime, Skype and Instagram on your big day.”

Fun lockdown birthday messages:

“Thank God we are on lockdown or I would have to actually see you!”

"This birthday card is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses!"

“Don’t worry that your birthday is during lockdown, we can make up for it with a BIG party when we’re finally reunited.”

