A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built

A slide is being built in the tower of London. Picture: Historic Royal Palaces/Alamy

There are plans to add a giant slide into the royal moat of the Tower of London.

There are very exciting plans to build a giant slide at the Tower of London.

The attraction, called ‘Superbloom,’ is being created to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Originally commissioned by the National Trust for use at Cliveden House, it will have four lanes and people will zoom down it using mats.

At the bottom you will find the moat which will be filled with wild flowers, which gardeners are currently busy planting.

There are plans to build a giant slide at the Tower of London. Picture: Historic Royal Palaces

Urban horticulture experts at Sheffield University are making sure 29 different species bloom in varying colours through the season.

The Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) is organising the attraction and hope that Superbloom will bring a ‘spectacular natural beauty’ to central London and a new biodiverse habitat for wildlife.

Tom O'Leary, Director of Public Engagement at HRP, told Daily Mail: “We're aiming to plant by the end of March and then boom! It all comes into flower in time for the Jubilee weekend in June,' explained Tom.

Gardeners are busy building the Superbloom. Picture: Alamy

“But unlike most displays, this one will keep changing over the summer months. It's pushing the boundaries.' So the moat should start as a sea of whites and pinks in early June, when the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin.”

The slide was originally built for a National Trust venue in Berkshire, but has been repurposed for the Tower of London.

There will be a very special sound installation, as well as sculptural elements.

Visitors can also witness the beautiful show without going down the slide, as there is a main visitor entrance is fully accessible.

And if you can’t wait to get yourself a ticket, the exhibition will open at the Tower of London from June 1 to September 18.

The royal moat will then become a permanent flower meadow right in the heart of the City of London.