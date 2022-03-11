Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Heart reporter

A man has been left 'defeated' after realising he ate a Cadbury's Creme Egg that was worth up to £10,000.

Back in January, Cadbury relaunched its Creme Egg hunt by hiding 146 half white, half milk chocolate versions across UK stores.

And while the top prizes are up to £10,000, one customer had absolutely no idea and accidentally scoffed the whole thing.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous man admitted he was unaware the egg was so rare until recently.

A man ate a Creme Egg that could have been worth thousands. Picture: Alamy

"I am an international student studying in the UK, and so I don’t really keep up with the ads here,” he said.

"A few months ago, Cadbury released 146 prize-winning eggs across the country with the chance of winning a range of cash prizes including £10,000 (which is half my university tuition).

"Long story short, I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw the prize-winning egg that looked identical to the one I ate a couple of hours ago.

"It then dawned on me. I potentially ate £10,000."

Cadbury hid special Creme Eggs across the UK. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I don’t actually know what else to say other than utter defeat. I think I have officially hit the lowest point in the short 21 years of my life."

After reading the story, one person commented: “Eating the egg wasnt the problem anyway, throwing the wrapper with the code was lool.”

Someone else wrote: “I've done this once when I was a little kid! It still haunts me sometimes.”

When another user asked: “Did it taste good?,” the original poster replied: “Yea but retrospectively, tasted like regret.”

Despite his disappointment, only six of the 146 winning eggs are actually worth the top prize so it’s not all bad.

The winning eggs were hidden in an Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and an independent retailer, as well as Waitrose, One Stop and a Booker shop.