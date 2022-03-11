Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

11 March 2022, 11:04

A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg
A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A man has been left 'defeated' after realising he ate a Cadbury's Creme Egg that was worth up to £10,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A man has been left devastated after he ate a potentially lucrative Creme Egg.

Back in January, Cadbury relaunched its Creme Egg hunt by hiding 146 half white, half milk chocolate versions across UK stores.

And while the top prizes are up to £10,000, one customer had absolutely no idea and accidentally scoffed the whole thing.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous man admitted he was unaware the egg was so rare until recently.

A man ate a Creme Egg that could have been worth thousands
A man ate a Creme Egg that could have been worth thousands. Picture: Alamy

"I am an international student studying in the UK, and so I don’t really keep up with the ads here,” he said.

"A few months ago, Cadbury released 146 prize-winning eggs across the country with the chance of winning a range of cash prizes including £10,000 (which is half my university tuition).

"Long story short, I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw the prize-winning egg that looked identical to the one I ate a couple of hours ago.

"It then dawned on me. I potentially ate £10,000."

Cadbury hid special Creme Eggs across the UK
Cadbury hid special Creme Eggs across the UK. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I don’t actually know what else to say other than utter defeat. I think I have officially hit the lowest point in the short 21 years of my life."

After reading the story, one person commented: “Eating the egg wasnt the problem anyway, throwing the wrapper with the code was lool.”

Someone else wrote: “I've done this once when I was a little kid! It still haunts me sometimes.”

When another user asked: “Did it taste good?,” the original poster replied: “Yea but retrospectively, tasted like regret.”

Despite his disappointment, only six of the 146 winning eggs are actually worth the top prize so it’s not all bad.

The winning eggs were hidden in an Asda, Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and an independent retailer, as well as Waitrose, One Stop and a Booker shop.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built
You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area

This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you
A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)

'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'
Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake

Disney reveal first look at Pinocchio live-action remake

Trending on Heart

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities

Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge

Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed

TV & Movies

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

Celebrities

Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap

TV & Movies

Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale
Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia

Peter Andre finally reunites with mum in Australia after two years apart

Celebrities

Netflix is getting a price hike

Netflix announces immediate price rise for all customers

Netflix

Stella Creasy joined Anna and Polly this week

Dirty Mother Pukka episode three: Stella Creasy MP discusses bringing her baby to parliament

Celebrities

Holding is airing on ITV

When does Holding start on ITV and what is Graham Norton's drama about?

TV & Movies

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays Nicky in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson’s life away from Nicky Wheatley

TV & Movies

Dave and Shirley have shared a rare photo of their daughter

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter

TV & Movies

A pub in Nottingham is looking for two families who 'trashed' their venue

Pub owner devastated as families 'trashed venue and left without paying' £330 bill
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her spotty dress from Rixo

Celebrities