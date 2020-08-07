You can get Google to play the Cha Cha Slide with this hidden trick

7 August 2020, 17:00

You're in for a special treat
You're in for a special treat. Picture: PA

The iconic song is celebrating its 20th anniversary and Google has marked the occasion.

It's the song that sends everyone to the dance floor be it at a wedding, a cheesy club night or a school disco.

The Cha Cha Slide has been about for a while and is an absolute staple to get moving... after all, we do learn the moves as soon as we're out of the womb!

Well, a new little feature from Google has been put in place to celebrate the absolute belter by DJ Casper (also known as Mr C The Slide Man).

You should click on the microphone
You should click on the microphone. Picture: Google

The search engine is celebrating 20 YEARS of the cheesy pop hit and has implemented a microphone cartoon that comes up by the YouTube link when you search "Cha Cha Slide".

If you click on the mic, the song will play in stages and come up with new clickable icons, which fall in line with the song.

For instance, a right-pointing arrow will come up, if you click on it "slide to the right" will play and your screen will indeed slide to the right!

It's honestly such a simple pleasure, but it's worth giving it a try, it'll give you a good giggle!

Google has done similar things in the past to celebrate 25 years since hit 90s sitcom Friends kicked off, and had special sound and visual effects for all of the characters.

