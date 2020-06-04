Hairdressers could reopen in just two weeks with ‘dentist-style’ masks and gloves

Hairdressers could open in just two weeks. Picture: Getty Images

Boris Johnson reportedly wants hairdressers to reopen ahead of schedule with dentist style PPE.

DIY haircuts could be a thing of the past, as Boris Johnson reportedly wants salons and barber shops to reopen ahead of schedule.

Brits have been unable to get their hair done since March 23, with the Prime Minister originally indicating that this would remain the case until at least July.

But according to The Telegraph, ministers are now discussing moving forward the date as early as part of the drive to kickstart the UK economy.

This could see the sector re-opening its doors to the country as early as June 15, along with many non-essential shops.

Hairdressers and barbers could be up and running in a matter of weeks. Picture: Getty Images

The Department for Business are reportedly drawing up new guidance, with similar rules to dentists which are set to open on June 8.

Under these plans, stylists would have to wear face masks, perspex visors and gloves, while magazines and refreshments would be banned.

An insider told the Telegraph: “Hairdressers were supposed to be the next thing. Boris has talked about unleashing the great British haircut again. It would be treated under similar rules to dentists.”

Dentists have also put in place temperature screenings and virtual consultations, while patients have to attend appointments alone, unless accompanying small children.

These measures could also be implemented in salons around the country.

This comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would not commit to hairdressers being allowed to open on June 15 last week.

He said: “I would love to be able to do that and the way to do that is to ensure that, when it is safe to do so, hairdressing is brought back in a way that itself is safe. So, protective equipment.

“We are working on what it would look like to have the protective equipment, exactly as you say, in place.

“Hairdressing, like so many industries, we're doing everything we can to support them through what is inevitably an incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, This Morning viewers were horrified last month when one hairdresser admitted she has continued to give 15 of her clients haircuts during the lockdown, breaking the regulations set out by the Government.

The hairdresser – who used a fake name to hide her identity – Jane, appeared alongside one of her clients, Kate – who was also using a false name.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to the pair through video call, where single mum Jane said she had continued to see 15 of her clients to "help keep a roof over her head".

