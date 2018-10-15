Halloween 2018's best fright night's and events taking place across the UK

Our pick of the best Halloween events, fright nights and horror nights taking place across the UK in 2018.

Halloween 2018 is nearly upon us, so if you still don't have any plans lined up to get you into the spooky spirit then these events taking up and down the UK throughout October are just the trick (or treat).

Fright Nights at Thorpe Park This year's Fright Night's is set to be scarier than the last. Picture: Thorpe Park Twitter Thorpe Park's annual scare fest is back and taking over the resort on selected dates throughout October. The Surrey theme park's 2018 event promises "more scares than ever before" as it returns with six live action scare mazes - including AMC's The Walking Dead: Do or Die and Blaire Witch: The Maze - as well as terrifying scare zones and it's usual adrenaline filled rides. Get ready for unhinged clowns to chase you and zombies to frighten you - it's not for the faint hearted! Advanced booking recommended.

Xtreme Scream Park The multi-award winning Xtreme Scream Park is returning to the midlands for another year of frights. Running throughout October the parks six mazes will thrill and scare even the biggest adrenaline junkies with an evening of 'entertainment to die for'. Visit The Village play some Zombie Paintball or dare to visit The Pie Factory for a night of unforgettable spooks. Visit their website here for more information.

Shocktober Fest at Tulley's Farm Tulley's Farm plays host to some of the biggest scares this autumn. Picture: Nusic London PR Tulley's Farm has once again unleashed horror for their 2018 Shocktober fest which is always one of the most notoriously freaky horror fest's in the UK. This year's creepy offering located just outside the M25 includes eight terrifying haunted houses, a horrifying hay bale ride plus their usual fare of theme park rides, music, food and drink. New to the farm for 2018 is The Circus of Horrors which takes visitors deep into the psych ward of an abandoned asylum where you will be guided by Dr Haze and his army of freaks for an unforgettable 20 minute immersive experience. Visit their website here for tickets and more information.