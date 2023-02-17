Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

17 February 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 15:58

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.
The government-backed app is offering free rewards to people eating healthily and exercising.

People on a mission to lose weight are being rewarded with shopping vouchers and cinema tickets as part of a new NHS scheme.

The Better Health: Rewards app, backed by the government, is free to download and offers coupons to Brits prioritising their health.

It works by setting personalised food and fitness goals for each user, such as eating more vegetables and boosting daily steps.

In return for losing weight and increasing health, high street shops and movie theatres will dish out freebies and digital gift cards.

Increasing your step count can also bag you some shopping vouchers.
Primark, Sainsbury’s, M&S and John Lewis are among the popular stores taking part in the huge £3million incentive.

The trial is set to run for 20 weeks across Wolverhampton, where around 30% of people are classed as physically inactive.

If successful, ministers plan to roll the obesity-tackling project out across the UK.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien said of the stategy: "We are committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives and the Better Health: Rewards app aims to put people in control of their own health.

"The pilot will test the role that rewards and incentives can play alongside technology in making it easier for people to eat better and increase physical activity and I look forward to seeing the results. If you live in Wolverhampton, please do not hesitate to sign up."

Primark is one of the high street stores offering out rewards.
The health scheme hopes to rapidly reduce the number of obese people in Britain, in turn taking pressure off the NHS.

Leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Ian Brookfield added: "We are working hard to improve the overall health of everyone in Wolverhampton by providing innovative solutions which can help our residents get more active.

"We are already making significant progress in tackling physical inactivity, improving infrastructure and making environmental changes to enable people to be more active, and we are delighted to be working with the Department for Health and Social Care on this important pilot programme to see whether offering incentives can help people make positive changes to improve their health and wellbeing."

