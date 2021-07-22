Double up! Simple exercises you can do while getting on with your daily life

Try these exercises you can do while doing something else! Picture: This Girl Can

By Heart reporter

Sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day - but these ideas will get you clenching, pumping and stretching while completing your to-do list.

There are so many different ways to get moving in a fun way - and a lot of them can be done while you're busy doing something else!

Heart has teamed up with This Girl Can, a Sport England campaign funded by the National Lottery, which has one mission... to get more women enjoying being active in the most fun ways possible.

Here we reveal five exercises you can do whenever you fancy - even while you watch TV or play with the kids.

Take a seat

Try some seated exercises as you watch TV or listen to a podcast. Picture: Getty

Believe it or not, there are many exercises you can do while sitting down.

Try an upper body twist, a stretch that will develop and maintain flexibility in your upper back.

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor, cross your arms and reach for your shoulders; Without moving your hips, turn your upper body to the left as far as is comfortable; Hold for 5 seconds then repeat on the right side.

Why not try clenching and releasing your bum muscles at different speeds for 20 seconds while watching TV?

Do leg extensions by simply extending your leg until it is level with your hip. Hold your leg for as long as is comfortable then do the same on the other side.

You can also do hip flexions by lifting your foot a few inches off of the floor. Keep your knee bent at a 90 degree angle and hold the position as long as you are comfortable.

Make sure to do exercise both sides!

Step in the right direction

Park further away than you would usually to increase your step count. Picture: This Girl Can

If you're a driver, park as far away from the shops or supermarket as you can.

You will easily add a few hundred steps to your daily tally, and it will only take a few minutes.

If you don't drive, why not jump off the bus a stop or two early, or make an effort to walk to the shops?

Make it cute

Use small kids or pets as a weight for simple exercises. Picture: This Girl Can

Taking the dog for an extra long walk is a pretty obvious way to get something done and sneak in some exercise, too.

But why not incorporate their playtime in to your routine?

Carefully lift a baby, small dog or cat and you'll have a very cute pumping iron session that they'll love!

Good clean fun

Scrubbing and hoovering can burn more calories than you might think. Picture: Getty

Scientists estimate that a solid hour of cleaning can burn between 170 and 190 calories!

So it's official, stretching, squatting, and pacing with a hoover all add up to some serious cardio.

Pump it up

Get your arms up and pumping in the air. Picture: Getty

This is so simple - and surprisingly tiring! Get your arms up and pumping the air.

Try to do it for a minute non-stop, or while holding a can of beans in each hand to really feel the burn.

