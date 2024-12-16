Shop brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch!

16 December 2024, 17:28

New Heart merch has been released
New Heart merch has been released. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch has just been released!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From hoodies to mugs and notebooks, we've just launched a brand new range of Heart and Heart Dance merch.

From Heart mugs to Heart Dance water bottles and t-shirts and more!

To get your hands on the latest Heart merch and be the envy of your family, friends and workmates, head over here.

Have a look at our brand new merch below:

Heart Feel Good Hoodie

Heart Feel Good Hoodie
Heart Feel Good Hoodie. Picture: Global

This hoodie is so comfy and practical, it'll become your everyday favorite. It's extra soft and has convenient side pockets. Made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, it's the perfect eco-friendly choice.

Buy now Heart Feel Good Hoodie, £50

Heart Checkerboard Mug

Heart Checkerboard Mug
Heart Checkerboard Mug. Picture: Global

Whether you're drinking your morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between—this mug's for you! It's sturdy and glossy with a vivid print that'll withstand the microwave and dishwasher.

Buy now Heart Checkerboard Mug, £15

Heart Illustration Notebook

Heart Illustration Notebook
Heart Illustration Notebook. Picture: Global

Perfect for scribbling and organising, notebooks are as popular as ever for customers to use as travel journals, event planning, and for work or school notes.

Buy now: Heart Illustration Notebook, £15

Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt

Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt
Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt. Picture: Global

Made from 100% organic ring-spun cotton, this unisex t-shirt is a total must-have. It's high-quality, super comfy, and best of all—eco-friendly.

Buy now Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt, £25

Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie

Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie
Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie. Picture: Global

Who knew that the softest hoodie you'll ever own comes with such a cool design. You won't regret buying this classic streetwear piece of apparel with a convenient pouch pocket and warm hood for chilly evenings.

But now Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie, £50

Big Heart T-Shirt

Big Heart T-Shirt
Big Heart T-Shirt. Picture: Global

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all.

Buy now Big Heart T-Shirt, £25

Little Heart Youth T-Shirt

Little Heart Youth T-Shirt
Little Heart Youth T-Shirt. Picture: Global

This is the tee that you've been looking for, and it's bound to become a favorite in any youngster's wardrobe. It's light, soft, and comes with a unique design that stands out from the crowd wherever you go!

Buy now Little Heart Youth T-Shirt, £20

Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie

Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie
Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie. Picture: Global

Let fashion take over your wardrobe with this great statement piece. The trendy raw hem and matching drawstrings means that this hoodie is bound to become a true favourite.

Buy now Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie, £50

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more

Christmas

Wham's 'Last Christmas' was released in 1984

Wham's 'Last Christmas' at 40: 10 facts you didn't know about the festive love song

Showbiz

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Last Christmas is a winter classic

The emotional reason George Michael wrote festive classic Last Christmas revealed

Showbiz

GCHQ Christmas puzzle 2024: All answers and explanations revealed

GCHQ Christmas puzzle 2024: All answers and explanations revealed

News

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Documentary release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been pictured together

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they're pictured together

Showbiz

Mx George has opened up about his upcoming heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George to spend Christmas in hospital after undergoing major heart surgery

Showbiz

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Why did Tulisa leave Australia after I'm A Celebrity? Sudden return to UK explained

I'm A Celebrity

Snow maps have revealed whether it will snow this Christmas

UK Christmas snow weather maps show country covered in white blanket this December

Weather

MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy

MAFS UK's Polly finally reveals the real reason for her dramatic fallout with Amy

Married at First Sight

'A Fond Farewell' release date, time and channel

Gavin and Stacey documentary: 'A Fond Farewell' release date, time and channel

Showbiz

Rebekah Vardy has said her final note on Coleen Rooney's I'm A Celeb journey

Rebekah Vardy gives blunt final message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celebrity journey

Showbiz

Ruth Langford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford takes swipe at Eamonn Holmes with candid divorce admission

Showbiz

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 is ready for it's Christmas debut

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

Showbiz

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, children and career revealed

Celebrities

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed

Showbiz

Vito Coppola has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2022

Vito Coppola facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, family and dancing career revealed

Showbiz

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities