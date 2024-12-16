Shop brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch!
16 December 2024, 17:28
Brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch has just been released!
From hoodies to mugs and notebooks, we've just launched a brand new range of Heart and Heart Dance merch.
From Heart mugs to Heart Dance water bottles and t-shirts and more!
To get your hands on the latest Heart merch and be the envy of your family, friends and workmates, head over here.
Have a look at our brand new merch below:
Heart Feel Good Hoodie
This hoodie is so comfy and practical, it'll become your everyday favorite. It's extra soft and has convenient side pockets. Made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, it's the perfect eco-friendly choice.
Buy now Heart Feel Good Hoodie, £50
Heart Checkerboard Mug
Whether you're drinking your morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between—this mug's for you! It's sturdy and glossy with a vivid print that'll withstand the microwave and dishwasher.
Buy now Heart Checkerboard Mug, £15
Heart Illustration Notebook
Perfect for scribbling and organising, notebooks are as popular as ever for customers to use as travel journals, event planning, and for work or school notes.
Buy now: Heart Illustration Notebook, £15
Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt
Made from 100% organic ring-spun cotton, this unisex t-shirt is a total must-have. It's high-quality, super comfy, and best of all—eco-friendly.
Buy now Heart Dance - Live From Ibiza T-Shirt, £25
Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie
Who knew that the softest hoodie you'll ever own comes with such a cool design. You won't regret buying this classic streetwear piece of apparel with a convenient pouch pocket and warm hood for chilly evenings.
But now Heart Dance Headphones Hoodie, £50
Big Heart T-Shirt
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all.
Buy now Big Heart T-Shirt, £25
Little Heart Youth T-Shirt
This is the tee that you've been looking for, and it's bound to become a favorite in any youngster's wardrobe. It's light, soft, and comes with a unique design that stands out from the crowd wherever you go!
Buy now Little Heart Youth T-Shirt, £20
Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie
Let fashion take over your wardrobe with this great statement piece. The trendy raw hem and matching drawstrings means that this hoodie is bound to become a true favourite.
Buy now Simple Heart Cropped Hoodie, £50