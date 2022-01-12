Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A DIY-loving mum has revealed how she transformed her 'cold' kitchen in to her dream space using MDF, vinyl, matte paint and wood glue.

A DIY-mad mum created her dream shaker-style kitchen for just £150 - saving over £1,300 on builders’ fees.

Sarah-Jayne Plant, 29, overhauled her existing worktops with sticking vinyl, made her own shaker-style cupboards with MDF from B&Q and a tin of paint, and even created leather handles herself.

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: "When we moved into our home I knew it was where we would stay.

"I managed to get the rest of the house feeling warm and homely but the kitchen never felt right. It felt cold and unwelcoming.”

READ NOW: Mum reveals how she redecorated four bedrooms for less than £1,500

Sarah-Jayne's kitchen as it was before. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

The finished kitchen is unrecognisable. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

The mum-of-one added that she turned to social media for inspiration, but was initially disheartened by how much it would cost to replace the look in her newly purchased Wiltshire home.

She said: “I looked at people's Instagram and Pinterest and thought I could never afford a beautiful kitchen like theirs, so I thought I could try and recreate one myself.

“I loved the idea of a shaker style kitchen so I went to B&Q and I picked up three MDF boards at around £12 each and they kindly cut them into three-inch length strips. I had to cut some of them down with a handsaw to the lengths I needed.

"I slightly sanded down the original cupboards and used wood glue to attach the MDF around each cupboard. A few hours later I went and filled in any gaps with Polyfilla.”

READ NOW: Couple transform 'leaking brown toilet' in to trendy and spacious WC

Sarah-Jayne used sticking vinyl on the work surfaces, and created shaker doors with MDF. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Sarah-Jayne then gave the finished cupboards a sand before painting them with Wilko Supernova Tough & Washable Matte Paint on the bottom cupboards, which cost £17 and B&Q GoodHome Durable Artemisa Matte Cabinet Paint for £15.

And she got crafty to make the kitchen’s leather handles, which were a finishing touch that was out of her price range.

She added: "When it came to finding handles I liked, I loved the look of leather handles and you can definitely buy them pre-made but it wasn’t in my budget. Instead, I found strips of leather online for roughly £20 and cut them myself to size and made my unusual handles.

She made these stunning leather handles herself. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"The kitchen worktops definitely needed a freshen up as it was too much with all the black so I used D-C-Fix wood grain effect sticky back plastic. I used almost three rolls at £10 each. I already had the tile paint from something I had done previously - it was B&Q GoodHome Durable Liberty matt multi-surface paint at £22.

"The wood above the top cupboards is just simple wood strips from Proper Job at roughly £2 each. I used probably three of those. And they’re just tapped in with nails so can be easily removed.”

