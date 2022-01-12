Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

12 January 2022, 15:57

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170
Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A DIY-loving mum has revealed how she transformed her 'cold' kitchen in to her dream space using MDF, vinyl, matte paint and wood glue.

A DIY-mad mum created her dream shaker-style kitchen for just £150 - saving over £1,300 on builders’ fees.

Sarah-Jayne Plant, 29, overhauled her existing worktops with sticking vinyl, made her own shaker-style cupboards with MDF from B&Q and a tin of paint, and even created leather handles herself. 

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: "When we moved into our home I knew it was where we would stay.

"I managed to get the rest of the house feeling warm and homely but the kitchen never felt right. It felt cold and unwelcoming.”

READ NOW: Mum reveals how she redecorated four bedrooms for less than £1,500

Sarah-Jayne's kitchen as it was before
Sarah-Jayne's kitchen as it was before. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
The finished kitchen is unrecognisable
The finished kitchen is unrecognisable. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

The mum-of-one added that she turned to social media for inspiration, but was initially disheartened by how much it would cost to replace the look in her newly purchased Wiltshire home. 

She said: “I looked at people's Instagram and Pinterest and thought I could never afford a beautiful kitchen like theirs, so I thought I could try and recreate one myself.

“I loved the idea of a shaker style kitchen so I went to B&Q and I picked up three MDF boards at around £12 each and they kindly cut them into three-inch length strips. I had to cut some of them down with a handsaw to the lengths I needed. 

"I slightly sanded down the original cupboards and used wood glue to attach the MDF around each cupboard. A few hours later I went and filled in any gaps with Polyfilla.”

READ NOW: Couple transform 'leaking brown toilet' in to trendy and spacious WC

Sarah-Jayne used sticking vinyl on the work surfaces, and created shaker doors with MDF
Sarah-Jayne used sticking vinyl on the work surfaces, and created shaker doors with MDF. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Sarah-Jayne then gave the finished cupboards a sand before painting them with Wilko Supernova Tough & Washable Matte Paint on the bottom cupboards, which cost £17 and B&Q GoodHome Durable Artemisa Matte Cabinet Paint for £15

And she got crafty to make the kitchen’s leather handles, which were a finishing touch that was out of her price range.

She added: "When it came to finding handles I liked, I loved the look of leather handles and you can definitely buy them pre-made but it wasn’t in my budget. Instead, I found strips of leather online for roughly £20 and cut them myself to size and made my unusual handles. 

She made these stunning leather handles herself
She made these stunning leather handles herself. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"The kitchen worktops definitely needed a freshen up as it was too much with all the black so I used D-C-Fix wood grain effect sticky back plastic.  I used almost three rolls at £10 each. I already had the tile paint from something I had done previously - it was B&Q GoodHome Durable Liberty matt multi-surface paint at £22. 

"The wood above the top cupboards is just simple wood strips from Proper Job at roughly £2 each. I used probably three of those. And they’re just tapped in with nails so can be easily removed.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers
Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Celebrities

Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets

Dog owners issued urgent warning as 150 pets fall ill after walking on the beach
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and leather skirt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3

The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'

The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?

TV & Movies

Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement

Is Rules of the Game based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?

TV & Movies

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away

Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

Celebrities

Here's where The Bay season 3 was filmed

Where was The Bay season 3 filmed and is Morecambe a real place?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019

The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the first season of ITV's The Bay?

TV & Movies

Meena is set to be caught in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think Traffic Cone is Tom Jones

Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as singing legend after spotting subtle accent clue

TV & Movies

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating

7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home
Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep

How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

Shopping