Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Your Home Made Perfect revealed the amazing interior of their new home. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Parents Suzanne and Danny had their home’s interior revamped after complaining about lack of space.

Suzanne, Danny and their three children had their 1960s bungalow in Bedfordshire transformed, leaving the property unrecognisable.

The couple appeared on BBC Two’s Your Home Made Perfect where they picked which design they wanted for their home using virtual reality.

The couple opted for the more practical design by architect Laura, which is when the renovations of the property started.

The design saw a cargo net and climbing wall built into the house for the children, as well as a snug for Suzanne and Danny to enjoy away from the children.

Danny and Suzanne were looking to make their property more spacious. Picture: BBC

The exterior of the house does not give a hint of the stylish interior. Picture: BBC

The home was transformed from dark and cramped to bright and spacious. Picture: BBC

Months later, the BBC crew return to the property to see the final results – and the changes are shocking.

The hallway went from cramped and dark to bright and spacious, while the open living area and kitchen was extended to allow more space.

The master bedroom was redesigned to look out onto the fields behind the property, with an open en-suite.

“We wanted that little bit of luxury. I think because we always put the children first, we’ve never really has a really nice space which is for us.”

The master bedroom was transformed. Picture: BBC

The couple’s budget was £70,000, but the couple ended up spending £85,000 over all.

However, Suzanne explained: “In total we’ve spent £85,000, but £5000 of that was to resolve our heating and flooring issues in the existing house.

“So for the actual new part of the build, £80,000.”