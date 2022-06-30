House plant that costs 67p will keep flies out your house

30 June 2022, 15:53

There are simple steps you can take to keep flies out of your kitchen (stock images)
There are simple steps you can take to keep flies out of your kitchen (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Keeping basil or mint plants in your kitchen can help ensure flies stay outside in the garden during the summer months.

With the weather heating up, many families will be looking for ways to keep flies from coming into their homes through open windows.

According to reports, there's a very simple and natural tool that'll help keep flies at bay in the summer months - and you can pick it up on your weekly shop.

Putting a basil or mint plant on your windowsill could be a good bet, as flies are said to hate the smell of these herbs.

Keeping a basil or mint plant on your windowsill could be the key to keeping flies at bay (stock image)
Keeping a basil or mint plant on your windowsill could be the key to keeping flies at bay (stock image). Picture: Getty

As reported by the Mirror, you can pick up a basil plant for just 67p in Aldi - and they cost around £1.30 in Tesco.

Cleaning experts at Tap Warehouse have given further advice on how to keep your home fly-free this summer, with cleaning expert Polly Shearer explaining: “The heat causes an increase in flies and means that house flies are more likely to multiply in hot weather!

"This could see tens of thousands of flies buzzing around BBQs and kitchens this summer.

With the weather warming up, many people will be looking for ways to keep flies out their home (stock image)
With the weather warming up, many people will be looking for ways to keep flies out their home (stock image). Picture: Getty

"We recommend using preventative measures to stop flies and insects breeding in your kitchen this summer."

Other tips include cleaning up fizzy drink spills straight away, not leaving dirty dishes by the sink, and putting baking soda in your bin to keep it try.

