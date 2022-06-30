Bride charging guests £100 each to attend £40,000 wedding

A woman has said she will be charging her guests to attend her wedding. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty Images

Carla hopes to have the wedding of her dreams without breaking the bank.

A bride-to-be has said she will be charging her wedding guests to attend her big day.

Carla Bellucci is set to marry her 52-year-old fiancé Giovanni, and admitted it will cost each of her loved ones £100 if they want to see them tie the knot.

With 30 people invited, mum-of-four Carla, 40, is hoping to have £3,000 in total towards having the wedding of her dreams.

And as Carla’s ceremony will be taking place in Cape Verde in July next year, her guests will also have to pay for flights and accommodation.

Carla Bellucci is set to marry her 52-year-old fiancé Giovanni. Picture: Shutterstock

In total, the destination wedding is set to cost each person around £2,000.

Some of her plans include a beach ceremony, canapés, champagne, flowers and even fireworks at the end of the night.

So far, Carla has spent £6,000 on her made-to-measure wedding dress, with the engagement ring also costing £6,000.

The mum-of-four told The Sun: "It's going to be the best wedding ever. I was married before when I was only 19 and it was a tiny affair.

"This time round I'm determined to have everything a woman could ever dream of.

"I'll have six bridesmaids, beach decorations, loads of flowers everywhere, free flowing champagne and fireworks.”

Carla Bellucci is charging her guests to attend her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

In other wedding news, one man has refused to pay for his daughter’s big day after she left his new wife off the invite list.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous man explained he originally agreed to pay for most of the ceremony, but when he got the ‘save the date’ invites he realised his wife wasn’t invited.

“I have been divorced [from my daughter's mum] for 15 years and married to my wife now for eight years,” he said.

“My daughter never really liked my wife, they didn't get along well. My other two kids love her.”

When he asked why his wife wasn’t invited, his daughter said she only wants ‘real family’ there, continuing: “I said 'well did you invite your mum's boyfriend?' and she said yes.

"I said, 'well okay, then you should invite my wife too, or I am not paying for the wedding'.”

Still refusing to invite his partner, the bride-to-be is now fuming that her dad has canceled his payments.