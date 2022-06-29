Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle
A couple's garden wedding was disrupted when their neighbour chose an inconvenient time to mow her lawn...
A newlywed couple had their wedding 'ruined' after one of their neighbours decided to mow their lawn as the bride walked down the aisle.
The incident was filmed by a wedding guest and shared on TikTok, and the video has racked up a number comments from shocked viewers.
The neighbour started mowing the lawn just as she started walking down the aisle, and continued while the couple were saying their vows.
The wedding guest claims that they asked the woman to stop mowing the lawn, but that “she was not kind” and “not a friendly person at all”.
They captioned the video: “Some people are so miserable”.
Many TikTok users were shocked by the woman's actions, with one writing: "The amount of rage I have right now."
Another joked: "Now I’d be committed to randomly ringing her doorbell at 3am at least once a week for eternity."
"Hope you had a huge celebration and blasted the tunes to the wee hours," another added. "Congrats beautiful bride."
Others sided with the neighbour, however, with one writing: "That’s something you have to accept when you don’t pay for a venue though.
"It’s her property, she didn’t agree to a wedding."
A third wrote: "Her house, her property. She can do what she wants to it."