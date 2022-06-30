Tesco will no longer be selling Heinz products

Heinz is removing its products from Tesco shelves. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Supermarket giant Tesco will no longer be stocking Heinz products in a dispute over pricing.

Heinz has stopped supplying Tesco with some of its products in a row over price increases.

Baked beans, ketchup and tomato soup are among the UK favourites which will now longer be found on the shelves of the supermarket.

Kraft Heinz, which owns Heinz, has said the dispute is over rising production costs, which Tesco has said it ‘won’t pass on to our customers’.

Some Heinz products are out of stock in Tesco. Picture: Alamy

A Tesco spokesperson added: "With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers."

"We're sorry that this means some products aren't available right now. We hope to have this issue resolved soon."

Some Heinz items are said to already be out of stock in some stores, according to the Grocer magazine.

They state the Tesco website is no longer stocking certain items, including Baked Beans & Pork Sausages 200g, Salad Cream and Salad Cream Light 605g and Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup Mug Size 300G.

The price of Heinz products has increased over recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

It's also reported that prices have increased in recent weeks, with a single can of baked beans sold in Asda rising from 90p to £1.20.

A four pack of Beanz Snap Pots has also increased from £2.50 to £2.99 in Morrisons, while a four pack of tomato soup has gone from £2.50 to £3.50 in Sainsbury’s.

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said: "We are working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. In today's challenging economic environment – with commodity and production costs rising – many consumers are working within tight budgets.

"We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality.

"We are confident of a positive resolution with Tesco."