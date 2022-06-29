Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

29 June 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 12:14

A man has be awarded damages after he was fired
A man has be awarded damages after he was fired. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Craig Jewell was dismissed after he took a day off to go with his pregnant partner to an appointment.

A factory worker, who was sacked for taking a day off for his pregnant partner’s emergency scan, has been awarded more than £8,000 in compensation.

An employment tribunal heard Craig Jewell had tried to book the day off from his role as a machine operator at Stax Converting Limited as soon as he found out about the appointment.

But he was told by his line manager Garren Lowndes: “Can you f*** have Monday off.”

Mr Jewell then asked if he could swap a pre-booked holiday, before trying to book it off as dependent leave as he needed to look after a six-year-old child while his partner was in hospital.

A man was dismissed for taking the day off to look after his pregnant partner
A man was dismissed for taking the day off to look after his pregnant partner. Picture: Getty Images

When the online booking system didn’t work, he cancelled his holiday requests and sent another request for unpaid leave and received no response.

On the Monday morning, the tribunal heard he called Mr Lowndes and said he wouldn’t be coming in as he had to ‘make arrangements to get a six-year-old child to school and to support his partner in an emergency hospital appointment’ that day.

When he got back to work he was invited to a disciplinary hearing for ‘failure to follow procedure with regards to holiday request’, ‘unauthorised absence’ and ‘insubordination’.

At the time, his managing director stopped Mr Jewell from being sacked, but he was fired two days after when he tried to book paternity leave for the following May and June.

The man won over £8,000 for unfair dismissal
The man won over £8,000 for unfair dismissal. Picture: Alamy

An employment tribunal in Manchester ruled the real reason was Jewell taking time off to care for the six-year-old child, not for misconduct.

After winning the case of unfair dismissal, he was awarded £8,352.12 in compensation.

Employment Judge Jane Aspinall said: "The principal reason for the dismissal was the time he took off on Monday 8 October 2018 for dependant's leave. This... makes his dismissal automatically unfair.

"Lowndes had not liked the fact that he had started disciplinary proceedings against the claimant in October 2018 and they had been halted by Mr Hunt.

"I draw an inference from the timing of the dismissal... within 48 hours of [Jewell's] request for time off for an antenatal appointment and the booking of his paternity leave.

"I infer that allowing [Jewell] his statutory rights to time off was a problem for Lowndes.

"If the reason for dismissal had been misconduct then Mr Lowndes could have taken time to investigate and to comply with the disciplinary procedure by giving a verbal warning, then a first written warning, then a final written warning before moving to dismissal."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flavoured vapes could be banned under EU plan to fight cancer

UK & World

Thank you gestures could land you with a fine

Drivers could face £1,000 fine for using 'thank you gestures' on the road

Putin's cousin and Russia's second-richest man sanctioned by UK

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March

Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death

Celebrities

The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022

TV & Movies

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies