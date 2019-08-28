Here's how you can get 35 days off work using only 15 days of your annual leave

Grabbing a few extra days holiday is entirely possible. Picture: PA

If you take your holidays tactically, you'll enjoy some seriously long holidays using minimal time off.

If you've already used up all of your holiday days for 2019 and are already feeling knackered, and in dire need of a break away, we know a way to make those annual leave days last.

The absolute perfect solution has been figured out by the Evening Standard, and it'll help you add an extra 10 DAYS to your annual leave entitlement.

A holiday in the sun wouldn't go amiss right now. Picture: Getty

Crazy, right?! But it's very easy to grab those extra days in the sun. All you need to do is be tactical about the days you book off.

In Britain the average entitlement is 25 days off a year (not including bank holidays and weekends of course), but next year you could enjoy a whopping 35 days off.

If you book April 14-17 off work, you will enjoy a TEN day break, as it's Easter on April 12th.

You'll have Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday already off work due to national holidays and your weekend, so book the following Tuesday to Friday off, and that's a great ten-day run you'll get with only four days booked off work.

Also, you can nab a nine day holiday by booking only four days off work during any of the other bank holidays during the year.

If you book off your holidays tactically, you'll be enjoying extra-long holidays. Picture: Getty

There are plenty of bank holidays throughout the year so there's sure to be one that'll suit your travel plans.

However, the best day of all to maximise those annual leave days is during the festive period.

If you save up seven days of holiday to use at Christmas, then you'll be able to nab a whopping TWO WEEKS and three weekends off work.

Those days away in the sun (or snow!) won't cost you as many days of your annual leave as you'd imagine. Picture: Getty

So, if you reckon it's worth it, then you'll need to book a few dates around Christmas and the New Year, 2020-2021.

Ask to book off December 21, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31st, and you'll enjoy a VERY long trip at home (or wherever you choose to spend Crimbo).

You won't be back in the office until January 4th, 2021 if you follow our guidelines - so remember, be savvy!